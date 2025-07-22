The Chicago Bears will report to training camp, along with the rest of the NFL, on Tuesday. Chicago is widely regarded as the most improved team in the NFL after the offseason. Now the Bears have to prove it on the field while they prepare for the 2025 NFL season.

ESPN's Courtney Cronin published a preview of Bears training camp on Tuesday. Cronin suggested that Bears fans should keep an eye on the team's pass rush unit.

She suggested that Chicago may even add a free agent to the group during training camp.

“Adding to the trenches was the theme of Chicago's offseason with the additions of defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo and defensive tackles Grady Jarrett and Shemar Turner,” Cronin wrote. “While the Bears' pass rush showed improvement in sacks (from 30 in 2023 to 40 in '24), sack percentage (from a league-worst 4.6% to 7.1%) and quarterback hits (from 92 to 100), how equipped Chicago is to get after opposing QBs will be determined in July and August and may lead the team to look at several intriguing free agent options, like Za'Darius Smith and Matthew Judon.”

Smith and Judon are interesting suggestions for the Bears.

Judon played for the Falcons in 2024 after spending multiple seasons in New England. He is more of a 3-4 outside linebacker, which makes him a somewhat awkward scheme fit in Dennis Allen's defense.

Meanwhile, Smith could be a more seamless addition. Smith showed that he is still a capable defender in 2024. He logged 35 total tackles with nine sacks split between time in Cleveland and Detroit.

The Lions traded for Smith at the trade deadline, so Ben Johnson is likely very familiar with him.

Which position battles should Bears fans watch during training camp?

Cronin also shared a few position battles that Bears fans should keep their eyes on.

She highlighted the running back position as one group to watch.

“The Bears had one of the least effective run games in 2024, ranking 31st in both rushing yards per game (79.0) and yards per rush (3.7) on designed run plays (excluding scrambles and kneel downs). Chicago didn't add at running back until the seventh round when it drafted Rutgers' Kyle Monangai,” Cronin wrote.

D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson should be the main backs in Chicago. Depending on their roles, the Bears may need to make more additions at the position.

Cronin also pointed to the left tackle and linebacker positions as other fascinating training camp battles.

The 2025 NFL season is just around the corner, now that training camps are in full swing.