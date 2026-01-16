The Chicago Bears last played in playoff snow in 1985, against the Los Angeles Rams ironically. Sunday will threaten the NFL Playoffs record for coldest game ever. But count CJ Gardner-Johnson as one unfazed by the deep freeze.

He even dropped a “whoop-de-do” take about the temperatures.

The veteran safety clearly didn't want to hear about weather, speaking via Sean Hammond of the Chicago Tribune Thursday.

“Like I tell everybody, (the Rams) played in the snow last year in the divisional round. So I mean, we talking about weather? Whoop-de-do,” the defender said.

He knows that Rams game he's referencing quite well — having played in it while with the Philadelphia Eagles. His Eagles withstood a Rams rally as the snow fell…and eventually captured the Vince Lombardi Trophy nearly three weeks later.

Are Bears, CJ Gardner-Johnson at advantage over Rams here?

Chicago faces a team that's enjoying 70-80 degree weather in Southern California. The Bears, meanwhile, have been preparing for these conditions as the fierce winter storm piles on the Windy City.

L.A. is the favorite here at 4.5-points as of Thursday. But is it Gardner-Johnson and the Bears who are more at an advantage here?

The Bears have unique history on their side: No NFC team in the last 50 years favored by four-points or higher for two road games won their second game. The 1979 Philadelphia Eagles represent the last road team favored by four for their second away contest. But the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended their season with a 24-7 romp to clinch their NFC title game spot.

The Rams were a 10-point favorite at Carolina and failed to cover the spread. Now the warm weather Rams are walking in the favorite.

Except “CJGJ” was on the winning side the last time the Rams saw a snowy white field. Perhaps the Bears' first conference title game trip since the 2010 season is in the works.