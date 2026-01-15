The forecast for Sunday’s Divisional Round matchup at Soldier Field calls for single-digit temperatures and wind chills that could dip below zero. It is the kind of weather that changes game plans and tests mental toughness. But if you ask Sean McVay, checking the thermometer is a waste of time.

As the Los Angeles Rams prepare to face the Chicago Bears, McVay made it clear that his team isn't interested in battling the elements, only the opponent.

“We're not going to sit here and waste our emotional energy on things that we can't control,” McVay told reporters when asked about the potential for record-breaking cold.

It’s the right mindset, but the challenge is real. The Rams, who play their home games in the climate-controlled SoFi Stadium, are heading into one of the most hostile environments in the NFL. While Los Angeles is coming off a thrilling 34-31 Wild Card victory over the Carolina Panthers, where Matthew Stafford threw for 304 yards and three touchdowns, playing in Charlotte is a far cry from the frozen tundra of Chicago.

The spotlight will inevitably turn to Stafford. Despite his brilliant 2025 campaign, leading the league with 4,707 passing yards and 46 touchdowns, questions linger about his effectiveness in the cold.

Adding to the intrigue, the veteran quarterback is managing a sprained index finger on his throwing hand, an injury that becomes infinitely harder to manage when the air hurts your face.

On the other side, the Bears are leaning into the freeze, practicing outdoors this week to acclimate. Their defense, which led the NFL in turnovers this season, thrives on chaos, and numb fingers usually lead to loose footballs.

McVay knows the narrative, the West Coast team walking into a midwestern deep freeze. But for the Rams to advance to the NFC Championship, they’ll need to block out the wind chill and prove that their high-flying offense travels, no matter what the weatherman says.