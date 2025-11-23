The Chicago Bears were forced to trot into their Week 12 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers without all three starting linebackers. They are now down another one after rookie Ruben Hyppolite left the game in the first quarter.

Hyppolite entered the game as the last man standing after the Bears ruled out Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards and Noah Sewell. However, he left the game early with a shoulder injury and is now questionable to return, according to the Bears Communications social media page.

The announcement also listed cornerback Tyrique Stevenson as questionable to return with a hip injury. Chicago is also thin at defensive back with Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon missing the game.

Hyppolite played just 18 defensive snaps in the Bears' first 10 games before receiving his first career start in Week 12. The fourth-round pick has spent the majority of his rookie season on special teams before being forced into action against the Steelers.

The Maryland alum started in the middle of Chicago's defense with undrafted rookie Carl Jones Jr. and fellow special teamer D'Marco Jackson. His exit forced another special teamer, Amen Ogbongbemiga, into the game for his first defensive snap of the year.

Immediately after Hyppolite's injury, the Bears allowed a touchdown on a short screen to D.K. Metcalf. Ogbongbemiga was directly involved in the play and could not bring the burly receiver down before the goal line.

While any team would he hard-pressed to squeeze out a victory without three starting linebackers, the Bears face a particularly difficult test against the Steelers. Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is notoriously reliant on the ground game, which has allowed running back Jaylen Warren to hit his stride over the last month.