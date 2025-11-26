The Dallas Cowboys pulled off an incredible comeback victory against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, 24-21. They erased a 21-0 deficit, tying for the largest comeback in Cowboys' franchise history.

In the win, Dallas' offense once again looked explosive. They gained 473 yards against a talented Eagles defense. Dak Prescott had a banner day, tossing for 354 yards and two touchdowns. But not everything went smoothly, as Pro Bowl receiver CeeDee Lamb struggled.

Yes, he finished the game with four catches for 75 scoreless yards. But he unofficially dropped three more passes on Sunday, one of which was in the end zone for what would have been a touchdown. The ball sailed right through his hands into his gut before hitting the ground.

In the Cowboys' season-opener, also against the Eagles, Lamb had two crucial drops on deep balls that might have won the game.

On Tuesday, Lamb was asked his thoughts on the drop problem.

“Disappointed in myself for the most part, obviously because they called my number more, and at the end of the day, that's all I could ask for,” Lamb said, per Cowboys reporter Calvin Watkins.

“Once I see the ball come my way, it's nobody's ball but mine to catch the ball, and I'm a firm believer in that.”

The talented wideout then got real with his response, offering a warning.

“Granted, we know the problem, I need to catch the fu**ing ball. Other than that, man, we'll be fine. When I do catch it, be ready.”

Lamb has had a tumultuous season thus far. He missed a month with injury, and when he has played, the results have been solid, but not up to his standards. Meanwhile, George Pickens has become an unstoppable force.

Pickens is eighth in catches, second in yards, and third in receiving touchdowns throughout the entire NFL. Coincidentally, Pickens nearly has more receiving yards (1,054) than all of the Pittsburgh Steelers' wideouts combined (1,082).