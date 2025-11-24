Chicago Bears star Caleb Williams ended the team' 31-28 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers with a passer rating of 104.3. However, one negative play sticks out like a sore thumb.

While getting sacked by TJ Watt, Williams flung the ball into the air, leading to a fumble and Steelers touchdown. It's certainly a play that will be talked about during film study. But head coach Ben Johnson isn't going to dwell on the Williams miscue, via the 79th and Halas podcast.

“We had a couple get away from us but I don't know any QB that plays perfect,” Johnson said.

Williams is getting the benefit of the doubt for a number of reasons. For starters, the Bears came away with their fourth-straight win, moving to 8-3 on the season. Furthermore, Chicago's quarterback threw for three touchdowns and no interceptions in the win, competing 19-of-35 passes for 239 yards.

The sophomore's ability to escape the pocket has played a major role in Chicago's growth during the 2025 season. Williams has only been sacked 17 times, tied for 24th-fewest in the league. That comes after the Bears ranked dead-last in sacks allowed with 68 in 2024.

However, Williams must also learn to control the chaos. His fumble came after another daring escape out of the pocket. But if things seem truly dire, maybe it is best to accept the loss. It's hard to be Superman on every single play.

Still, Johnson's work with Williams this year has been pivotal to the Bears' success. How Chicago continues to fare in 2025 and for the foreseeable future will be determined by their connection. The duo will have one of their toughest challenges yet in Week 13 against the Philadelphia Eagles.