Among many fans, standout gymnast Simon Biles was thrilled that her husband, Chicago Bears player Jonathan Owens, and his team won.

Biles hyped up her husband's pregame outfit, reposting the Bears' post of Owens entering Soldier Field. He was wearing stylish glasses, a tan overcoat, and a white shirt beneath it.

She followed that up with another repost from the Bears' official Instagram account. Biles reposted their celebratory post after the Bears beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12.

Who is Simone Biles' husband, Chicago Bears star Jonathan Owens?

Owens is one of the Bears' safeties. So far in 2025, Owens has logged nine tackles and no other stats. In their win against the Steelers, Owens had one tackle.

Article Continues Below

He is in the midst of his seventh season in the NFL. Owens went undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft after playing for Missouri Western in college.

After a stint with the Arizona Cardinals, he joined the Houston Texans in 2019. Owens' first significant playing time came in 2021, when he played in seven games.

The following season, Owens played in all 17 games, logging 125 tackles. He also had four pass deflections and a sack. In 2023, Owens signed with the Green Bay Packers, playing in 17 games for them. He had 84 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble (and recovery), and three pass deflections in his lone season with them.

Owens then signed with the Bears during the 2024 offseason. In his first season with the Bears, he had 49 total tackles, a forced fumble, and an interception. He also recovered two fumbles.

He has been with Biles for years. They announced their engagement in Feb. 2022. The following year, they would get married in April.

Biles, 28, is a renowned gymnast, and she has 11 Olympic Medals. She is tied with Věra Čáslavská as the second-most decorated female Olympic gymnast. Larisa Latynina still holds the record for the most medals, earning 14 individual Olympic medals.