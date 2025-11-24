With their 31-28 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Chicago Bears have now won four straight games and hold an 8-3 record on the season. Still, quarterback Caleb Williams doesn't want to get too ahead of himself.

With their NFC North lead, some fans may already be making playoff plans. But Williams is just going to keep focusing on the game ahead of him, via the 79th & Halas podcast.

“I mean, if they want to do that, that's on them,” Williams said of fans already preparing for the postseason. “We're going to focus on next week.”

In the Bears' win over the Steelers, Williams completed 19-of-35 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns. It's the third time Williams recorded three+ passing touchdowns in a game this season. Furthermore, it marked the quarterback's fourth-straight game without an interception.

Still, Williams knows there is work to be done. He gave up a defensive touchdown to the Steelers on a strip sack from TJ Watt. While no one wants to take a safety, Williams wildly lofted the ball in the air, making it easy for Pittsburgh.

As a team, the Bears need to show major improvements on defense. Chicago was severely hampered by injuries in Week 12 to both their linebackers and secondary. The backup unit allowed 345 total yards, which is actually below their season average. But they're entering Week 13 ranked 27th overall in total defense, allowing 362.8 YPG.

Williams and the Bears won't apologize for their 8-3 record, but they know it hasn't been a perfect performance. While some may be thinking playoffs, Chicago's quarterback is more concerned about leading his team to their ninth win.