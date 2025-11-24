The Chicago Bears continue to climb the ladder and string wins together. The Bears were successful in their Week 12 home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, outlasting their AFC Central opponent 31-28. It was the first-place Bears fourth consecutive win.

Prior to the game, one of the biggest stories concerning the matchup with the Steelers was whether long-time Bears nemesis Aaron Rodgers would be under center. Shortly before warmups, word came down that Rodgers would not be in the lineup for the Steelers and was inactive. Rodgers suffered a broken wrist in the Steelers' previous game against the Bengals.

While fans, media and some Bears players were obsessed with Rodgers' status, Bears head coach Ben Johnson said the issue did not concern him at all. He was asked what his reaction was when he learned that Rodgers was inactive. “Nothing,” was the coach's terse reply.

Mason Rudolph lined up at quarterback for the Steelers and he completed 24 of 31 passes for 171 yards with 1 TD pass and an interception. He was sacked twice by edge rusher Montez Sweat.

The Bears have shown the ability to seize control of games in the fourth quarter this season. In the win over the Steelers, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams threw 3 touchdown passes, including the go-ahead scoring pass in the third quarter and another that stretched the lead to 10 points in the final quarter.

Article Continues Below

Williams has stepped up dramatically in his second year

The improvement in the Bears is dramatic this season. The victory over the Steelers raised their record to 8-3. A year ago, the Bears finished in last place in the NFC North . Williams struggled quite a bit in game-deciding situations, but that's where he has thrived this season.

Williams completed 19 of 35 passes for 239 yards with 3 scoring passes and he did not throw an interception. He had 4 carries for 21 yards and was sacked just once.

Wide receiver D.J. Moore had a big game with 5 receptions for 64 yards and he caught 2 TD passes. Rookie tight end Colston Loveland caught 4-49 and Williams' other TD pass.