Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is doing what he always does before a big Bears game, pushing to be out there. This time, his left wrist is the holdup.

Adam Schefter reported that Rodgers has been “pushing to play” in Week 12 against the Chicago Bears, but Steelers doctors have taken a more cautious stance as he works back from a fracture in his non-throwing wrist suffered in last week’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Rodgers, 41, is officially listed as questionable after missing Wednesday’s practice and working in a limited capacity Thursday and Friday. Head coach Mike Tomlin has made it clear the medical staff will have the final say, even as the future Hall of Famer lobbies hard to suit up at Soldier Field.

On paper, it is easy to see why Rodgers wants in. The Steelers sit at 6-4 and on top of a tight AFC North, while the Bears are 7-3 and trying to solidify their own playoff push. ESPN’s matchup predictor basically calls it a toss-up, with a slight lean toward Chicago at home.

Article Continues Below

There is also the history. In what would be his 30th career meeting with Chicago, Rodgers has owned this rivalry, going 25-5 against the Bears dating back to his Green Bay Packers days. Caleb Williams and the Bears have openly embraced the idea of a “proper send-off” against the quarterback who tormented the franchise for so long, adding another layer to the drama.

Rodgers has not been perfect in his first season in Pittsburgh, but he has been solid with 1,969 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while completing 66.4% of his passes through 10 games via ESPN. If he cannot go, Mason Rudolph is expected to start.

If the decision were up to Rodgers, he would play. For now, the Steelers are betting that patience with their 41-year-old star might be the smarter call than nostalgia.