On Thursday morning, the Chicago Bears made a blockbuster trade by sending wide receiver DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for draft compensation. Many have already begun speculating that the move could be a mechanism for clearing cap space in order for general manager Ryan Poles to make a splashy acquisition or two down the line.

Still, Moore will certainly be missed in the Windy City, and farewell messages have already begun pouring in, including from teammate and 2025 rookie Luther Burden III, who took to X, formerly Twitter, to post a photo of himself and Moore on the sidelines.

https://twitter.com/lutherburden3/status/20296029211851859

Moore produced some big moments during his time with the Bears after being traded there from the Carolina Panthers, including an epic touchdown catch in overtime to defeat the Green Bay Packers in a regular season matchup between the two teams this past year.

He will now join a Bills team that has been starved for wide receiver help for quarterback Josh Allen over the past couple of years.

Meanwhile, the Bears still have a solid group of receivers on their roster in the aftermath of the trade, including both Burden III and fellow young star Rome Odunze.

As previously mentioned, some have already begun speculating that the Moore move could be a means of clearing space for the Bears to make another splash in either the trade market or free agency. Many have tied the Bears to Las Vegas Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby in a potential trade, and Chicago also has a void to fill at the center position after the retirement of Drew Dalman, with Baltimore Ravens star Tyler Linderbaum being mentioned as a possible replacement.

It sure seems like things could get even more interesting in Chicago over the coming weeks. Free agency is slated to officially open for business on March 11.