The Atlanta Braves are still trying to figure out how they'll replace Jurickson Profar amid his season-long suspension for PEDs. All the while, Atlanta is deciding who will make the Opening Day roster and who will be re-assigned to the minor leagues.

On Thursday, the Braves optioned left-hander Jhancarlos Lara to Triple-A, the team announced. Furthermore, right-handed pitcher Austin Pope alongside infielders Jim Jarvis, Alex Lodise and Luke Waddell at minor league camp. Atlanta sits at 54 players currently in major league camp.

At this stage of spring training, it was unlikely any of the four players had a chance of making the roster. Still, the Braves will keep an eye on them throughout the season. It's doubtful that this is the last time Atlanta fans have heard many of these players' names.

Lodise currently ranks as the fourth-best prospect in the organization, via MLB Pipeline. He hit .252 with a home run, nine RBIs and two stolen bases over his first 25 games in Single-A. Atlanta's second-round pick in 2025, the franchise has high hopes.

Lara ranks as the the team's No. 21 overall prospect. He appeared in 34 games between the Double-A and Triple-A levels in 2025. However, the lefty struggled mightily, pitching to a 7.73 ERA and a 104/65 K/BB ratio. The Braves will want him to find his consistency and the strike zone before getting a major league opportunity.

Jarvis and Waddell may not be inside the top 30 prospects, but they're both trying to make an impact. Waddell hit .263 with a home run, 31 RBIs and five stolen bases over 100 minor league games in 2025. Jarvis batted .249 with two home runs, 39 RBIs and 14 stolen bases over his 101 appearances. Both in Triple-A, they could theoretically get a call down the line if Atlanta likes what they see.

The Braves are far from done tinkering with their roster. Once complete, Atlanta will be looking to return to the playoffs with a deep run.