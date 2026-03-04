The Chicago Bears have a lot of work to do this offseason if they want to return to the playoffs in 2026. Head coach Ben Johnson said it best himself after Chicago was eliminated from the playoffs: “There is no building off this. We go back to square one. We're at the bottom.” Hopefully that helps create a sense of urgency within the organization ahead of free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft.

NFL teams continue to learn more and more about this year's draft class as the offseason progresses. Last week's NFL Scouting Combine was one major milestone. The Bears, and the rest of the league, got their first glimpses at some of the best prospects in this year's draft class.

Did the Combine change Chicago's priorities in the draft?

Check out this seven-round Bears 2026 mock draft courtesy of the PFF mock draft simulator.

Round 1, Pick 25: DT Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

This may not be an exciting pick, but it does fill a big need on Chicago's defensive line.

The Bears do not have much depth on the interior of their defensive line Chicago's best players are Grady Jarrett, Gervon Dexter, and Shemar Turner. The problem is that Dexter's name has come up in trade rumors and Jarrett turns 33 years old in April.

That leaves Chicago with a need for both long-term starters, and simply depth, at defensive tackle.

McDonald is an accomplished run defender who NFL.com's Lance Zierlein compares to D.J. Reader. He is subpar when rushing the passer, but he makes up for that with impressive disruption on running plays.

The NFL seems to be veering back to valuing the running game in recent seasons. Many teams spent several years adding lighter, faster defenders who can hold up against the pass. Those same players aren't always good at stopping the running game.

If Chicago picked McDonald, it would be to course correct against that mentality. It may also be a direct answer to all three of their division rivals, all of whom want to establish the run.

Good pick by the Bears.

Round 2, Pick 57: LB Josiah Trotter, Missouri

Chicago's linebacker room is also in some pretty rough shape.

Veteran T.J. Edwards will turn 30 years old before the start of the 2026 season. Meanwhile, the team already declared their intentions to trade linebacker Tremaine Edmunds this offseason.

The Bears are firmly in the market for more off-ball linebackers, which makes this pick look pretty good.

The son of Jeremiah Trotter Sr. shares the same alpha energy that his father had in the NFL.

Ironically, Josiah feels like a linebacker prospect from his father's era. He is excellent when playing close to the line of scrimmage and flies downhill as a blitzer. However, scouts are concerned about his ability to hold up in coverage.

Perhaps the Bears could stick to using Trotter on early downs while coaching up his coverage skills.

Round 3, Pick 89: WR Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee

It is surprising to see Brazzell still on the board in the third round.

At one point this offseason, Brazzell was regarded as a potential first-round pick. But he has steadily slid down mock draft boards and, in this scenario, was there at pick 89.

Wide receiver is a sneaky need for the Bears, especially with DJ Moore trade rumors consistently in the headlines over the past month. It should not surprise Bears fans to see a receiver in this mock draft.

Brazzell looks like a fusion between Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III. He is a larger receiver at 6-foot-4, 198 pounds who has surprisingly good speed once he gets moving.

If the Bears draft Brazzell, they'll get a physical WR3 who boasts big-play potential. It is easy to imagine him thriving in Johnson's innovative offensive scheme that already enough pass catchers to threaten opposing defenses.

This is my favorite pick on this list.

Round 4, Pick 129: S Michael Taaffe, Texas

Chicago addresses a pressing need by adding Taaffe.

Article Continues Below

The Bears may need to completely rebuild their safety room during the 2026 offseason. Jaquan Brisker, Kevin Byard, Jonathan Owens, and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson are all set to hit free agency this offseason.

As a result, Chicago may need to throw at least one draft pick at the position. Even if they don't end up landing a starter.

Taaffe is a fifth-years senior who started 36 games at safety for the Longhorns during his collegiate career. He boasts great communication skills and has a knack for diagnosing plays after the snap.

Taaffe also has surprisingly good ball skills, resulting in seven interceptions over his final three seasons at Texas.

Ultimately, Taaffe projects as a backup free safety who will provide most of hsi value on special teams as a rookie.

Round 5, Pick 163: C Pat Coogan, Indiana

Center is suddenly a massive need for the Bears after Drew Dalman's shocking retirement.

The 27-year-old center informed Chicago of shortly before the start of the new league year. The Bears wasted little time before hosting free agent Tyler Biadasz for a visit. That suggests they could add a veteran during free agency.

That said, Chicago should also explore their center options in the draft too.

Coogan being available in the fifth round could be a huge surprise once the pre-draft process wraps up. There's plenty to like about Coogan from both a physical and mental standpoint.

The veteran center has all of the traits needed to become a starter in the NFL. At worst, he gives Chicago a developmental option behind whoever they bring in to replace Dalman.

Round 7, Pick 239: T Fa'alili Fa'amoe, Wake Forest

Fa'amoe is a bit of a streaky tackle prospect.

He looks good when he wins a rep, but it is downright ugly when he loses a rep.

Fa'amoe projects as a backup right tackle who also has the skills to contribute as a right guard. Either way, Bears fans need to understand that Fa'amoe likely would never be a starter.

If the Bears draft him, it will likely be to backup Darnell Wright and add additional depth at guard. He could also find a role as a sixth offensive lineman or as a swing tackle in certain situations. Think Dan Skipper with the Lions.

There are worse ways to use a late seventh-round pick.

Round 7, Pick 241: DT Rayshaun Benny, Michigan

Benny is a bit of an odd defensive tackle prospect.

He is a 3-technique on paper, but his best ability appears to be stopping the run. Traditionally, 3-techniques are tasked with penetrating into the backfield and generating pass rush.

Still, the Bears could find a role for Benny as a rotational player on early downs and in obvious running situations.