The 2026 World Baseball Classic begins on Thursday. Without question, Team USA is one of, if not the, favorite to win it all. Meanwhile, Team USA manager Mark DeRosa is adamant that the Americans will win.

When asked about what he expects, DeRosa wasted no time in saying winning it all, nothing else, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. He is picking up the vibes from his players, and they are collectively on the same page that winning is the only option.

‘There’s a tidal wave of emotion trying to win this thing,” DeRosa said.

In 2023, DeRosa was the manager of Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. Ultimately, they lost to Japan in the title game. The last time the Americans won the World Baseball Classic was in 2017 over Puerto Rico.

The Americans are entering the tournament riding high with a star-studded roster. Among the players are Aaron Judge, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cal Raleigh, Alex Bregman, and Clayton Kershaw.

Article Continues Below

The Americans have competed in every World Baseball Classic since the inaugural tournament in 2006.

DeRosa played in MLB from 1998 to 2013. He played for eight teams throughout his career. Those teams were the Atlanta Braves, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, Cleveland Guardians, St. Louis Cardinals, San Francisco Giants, Washington Nationals, and Toronto Blue Jays.

He finished with a lifetime .268 batting average, 100 home runs, and 494 RBIs. After his playing career, DeRosa became a studio analyst for the MLB Network. His first managerial stint was during the 2023 WBC.

The Americans' first game is on Friday against Brazil.