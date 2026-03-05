The Chicago Bears opted to shake things up on Thursday morning by sending out veteran wide receiver DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills in a trade that brought back draft compensation, as reported by NFL insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The move brings an end to Moore's tenure in Chicago, which saw plenty of big moments, including an epic game-winning touchdown catch against the Green Bay Packers this season.

Now, some are wondering if further trades could be on the horizon, and recently, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz added more fuel to that fire with a cryptic social media post.

“I do not get the sense the #Bears are done on the trade market…” wrote Schultz on X, formerly Twitter.

Meanwhile, Dave of BearsFanTV broke down how the Moore trade affects the Bears' cap situation.

“Trading DJ Moore to Buffalo frees up $16.5M in cap space for the Bears. Bills will take on $24.5M in salary for 2026,” he wrote on X, citing a report from Jason OTC. “The NFL is a business but still tough to see Moore go. Bears now have more flexibility.”

Albert Breer of the MMQB then spoke on some trade and free agency targets that the Bears could pursue now that Moore and recently retired center Drew Dalman are off the books.

“Meanwhile, the Bears have cleared a bunch of cap room this week, with Drew Dalman retiring and DJ Moore traded. We'd mentioned earlier that they've shown some interest in Tyler Linderbaum and Maxx Crosby. Stay tuned,” he reported.

Schultz also confirmed that “Teams in the trade market have gotten the sense that the #Raiders are more open to the idea of trading Maxx Crosby, and it’s a situation that is only going to intensify.”

Indeed, Bears fans have been clamoring about a potential trade for Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby for quite some time now, and Linderbaum also seems like an attractive option at center now that Dalman has retired.

In any case, it seems that things could only be getting started in the Windy City