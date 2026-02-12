The Cincinnati Bengals had another disappointing season in 2025. Cincinnati's season went down the drain after Joe Burrow's turf toe injury during Week 3. Once again, the Bengals looked like a team that needs Burrow playing at an elite level. Otherwise, they have absolutely no shot at winning games.

Cincinnati's front office should feel plenty of motivation to fix the situation this offseason. Especially while Burrow, Ja'marr Chase, and Tee Higgins are all still in their primes.

The Bengals need to focus on fixing their defense before the 2026 season. Cincinnati's defense allowed 380.9 yards per game during the regular season, which ranked 31st in the NFL. Only the Commanders were worse.

Cincinnati enters the offseason with $54.50 million in cap space. That should leave the Bengals with enough budget to to add a few impact players on defense. But they may not be brand names.

Which players should Cincinnati go after during free agency?

Below we will explore three sneaky good free agents who the Bengals should considering signing this offseason.

Bengals should add A.J. Epenesa to solidify EDGE after Trey Hendrickson

The Bengals have likely seen the last of Trey Hendrickson.

Even if Cincinnati decides to tag and trade Hendrickson (which I think would be a mistake), they'll still need to replace his production.

To make matters worse, Cincinnati is also set to lose Joseph Ossai and Cam Sample to free agency. That leaves the Bengals with a surprisingly big need at EDGE this offseason.

But Cincinnati does not need to go out and land a big fish in free agency. Instead, I think they can get by adding a solid contributor. That is, as long as they're willing to draft another edge rusher in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Epenesa could be the perfect addition for the Bengals.

The six-year pro has been a consistent contributor in Buffalo. He has plenty of tape that shows he can both set an edge in the run game and get after the quarterback.

Epenesa is not an elite edge rusher, but he would significantly raise the floor for Cincinnati's production from the position.

Spotrac estimates that Epenesa could land $6.4 million on a new contract. I think signing him to a two-year, $13 million contract would be a sound investment.

Epenesa would join Shemar Stewart and Myles Murphy as Cincinnati's primary edge rushers.

While that is not an awesome group, it should keep the Bengals from feeling pressured into selecting another first-round edge rusher no matter what.

Should the Bengals reunite with D.J. Reader?

Perhaps the Bengals could reunite with a familiar face to round out their defensive line.

Reader spent four seasons in Cincinnati after playing his rookie contract in Houston. He was a mainstay on Cincinnati's defensive line during their Super Bowl run back in 2021.

Reader is not the dominant force he once was. But he is a stout run defender who could also be a great mentor to some of the team's younger defensive players.

In an ideal situation, Reader would only come on the field on early downs to help clog up running lanes. He does not have much juice as a pass rusher, especially in his early 30s.

Spotrac estimates Reader's market value at $3.9 million per season. That's a great price if Cincinnati gets him on a one-year contract, and a defendable move for a two-year deal.

This is another move that isn't flashy but that could certainly pay dividends for Cincinnati during the fall.

Tony Adams could be a solid replacement for Geno Stone

The Bengals are also set to lose some key contributors in their secondary.

Both Geno Stone and Cam Taylor-Britt look destined to test free agency and receive raises by signing elsewhere.

I think replacing Stone is one of the most important holes that Cincinnati needs to fill this offseason. Thankfully, I think Tony Adams is the perfect replacement.

Adams is a talented free safety who could thrive in a change of scenery. He flashed some great play early in his career, starting 15 games and logging three interceptions back in 2023.

I don't think there's much to read into Adams play well, but not great, in 2024 and 2025. His situation in New York was simply not conducive to success.

Adams did suffer a season-ending groin injury back in December. If the Bengals do pursue him, they should do so with the understanding that he may not start in Week 1.

Ultimately, it may all come down to price and contract structure with Adams.

Spotrac lists his market value at $6.5 million per season. That makes a three-year, $20 million contract a likely starting point for negotiations with the 27-year-old safety.

Cincinnati could also consider adding a veteran like Jimmie Ward at free safety as a one-year patch.

Personally, I prefer the long-term investment in a talented, and younger, player like Adams.