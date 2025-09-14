The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-27 on Sunday, moving to 2-0. Jake Browning led the improbable comeback, sneaking over the goal line to secure the victory. Earlier in the game, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had left with a toe injury. After the matchup. FOX 19 Cincinnati reporter Jeremy Rauch and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirmed the injury as turf toe.

“Source: Joe Burrow is believed to have turf toe with torn ligaments. Tricky timeline on his return, but expectation would be several weeks,” Rauch reported.

#Bengals QB Joe Burrow, who was ruled out Sunday with a toe injury, was diagnosed with turf toe, source confirms (as @FOX19Jeremy reported). pic.twitter.com/rRz5nplYjs — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Bengals QB Joe Burrow, who was ruled out Sunday with a toe injury, was diagnosed with turf toe, source confirms (as

[Rauch] reported),” Rapoport confirmed.

Article Continues Below

The Bengals went on to win the game, with Browning racking up 241 passing yards on 21 completions. Even with three interceptions from the backup, the Jaguars could not take advantage. A fourth-down drop by Brian Thomas Jr set up the game-winning drive for Cincinnati.

Burrow has been beleaguered with injuries throughout his career. From an ACL injury in his rookie year to a mysterious wrist injury last season, the Bengals have rarely enjoyed a fully healthy quarterback. If Rauch's timeline estimate is correct, Browning will be trusted with a 2-0 record and the top spot in the AFC North.

Despite the brutal injury news, the Bengals should be optimistic for the remainder of the season. As Burrow said after Week 1, these one-possession games are the ones they lost in 2024. That cost them a playoff spot despite a surge in December. With two wins already under their belt, the Bengals are in a much better spot than in previous years.

The Bengals may be without Burrow for their next matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Can Al Golden's defense confuse first-time starter JJ McCarthy enough to keep Browning in the game? Or will Burrow try to play on his injured toe?