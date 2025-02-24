The Cincinnati Bengals head into the 2025 offseason at a pivotal juncture. Once a consistent AFC contender, they took a step backward in 2024, finishing with a 9-8 record and falling short of the playoffs. Sure, injuries played a role. However, inconsistencies on both offense and defense highlighted critical weaknesses that must be addressed. Joe Burrow remains one of the league’s premier quarterbacks, but Cincinnati cannot afford to waste another season of his prime. With a strong foundation already in place, the Bengals don’t need to chase big-name free agents. Instead, they should focus on under-the-radar signings that can provide immediate upgrades at key positions.

Cincinnati Bengals’ 2024 Season Recap

For a team with Super Bowl aspirations, missing the playoffs was a massive disappointment. Burrow played at an MVP-caliber level. That made Cincinnati’s failure to reach the postseason even more frustrating. Yet, a crumbling defense under coordinator Lou Anarumo proved to be the team’s Achilles’ heel.

Offensively, the Bengals have created a contract dilemma at wide receiver. They failed to lock up Ja’Marr Chase to an extension before last season. Now, re-signing him will come at an even steeper price. Meanwhile, Tee Higgins thrived under the franchise tag. Reports indicate that Cincinnati plans to tag him again with the non-exclusive designation. That decision carries major implications. Higgins could still sign a long-term deal with the Bengals, or another team could swoop in and offer him a lucrative contract. This would force Cincinnati to decide whether to match or accept two first-round draft picks in return. Losing Higgins would be a significant setback for the offense.

Simply put, the 2024 season was a wasted opportunity. The Bengals squandered another year of Burrow’s prime. The Bengals now face a critical offseason. They need reinforcements on all three levels of their defense while also resolving their receiver situation. If Higgins returns, Cincinnati’s offense will remain explosive, but addressing their defensive deficiencies is a must.

Here we'll try to identify the three sneaky good NFL free agents whom the Cincinnati Bengals need to sign in the 2025 offseason.

1. Osa Odighizuwa, DT

Osa Odighizuwa is an underrated interior defensive lineman whose advanced metrics indicate significant upside. That's even though his sack production hasn’t fully reflected his impact over nearly four seasons. Yes, the Dallas Cowboys struggled with injuries and inconsistency last season. Despite that, Odighizuwa remained a steady force and delivered some of his best performances down the stretch. A 2021 third-round pick, he has quietly become one of the more overlooked defensive tackles in the NFL.

Now at 26 years old, Odighizuwa is entering his prime. This makes him a great target for a team like the Bengals seeking disruptive play along the defensive front. Cincinnati could land him on a team-friendly contract, too. This could give them a much-needed interior presence to strengthen their defensive line and bolster their run defense. His ability to generate pressure from inside would be a valuable addition to a unit that struggled to control the trenches in 2024.

2. Justin Reid, S

Justin Reid is set to test the free-agent market once again after spending the last three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. His camp likely took notice when Budda Baker secured a lucrative three-year, $54 million extension before hitting free agency. Tat set a potential market for top-tier safeties. Known for his strong run defense and versatility, Reid has consistently been a dependable piece in the Chiefs’ secondary. However, Kansas City has a history of cycling through defensive backs rather than overcommitting to veterans. This makes Reid’s departure a real possibility.

Reid has showcases his ability to play deep coverage while also stepping into the box to support the run. In 2024, he recorded 87 tackles, two interceptions, and seven pass breakups, proving he can still be a playmaker. For a Bengals secondary that lacked consistency last season, adding a veteran like Reid would bring leadership, reliability, and a much-needed boost in physicality.

3. Darius Slayton, WR

Darius Slayton’s production with the New York Giants was often hindered by inconsistent quarterback play and a struggling offensive line. These limited his opportunities in a stagnant passing attack. Despite those challenges, he managed to put together four seasons with at least 700 receiving yards while averaging 15 yards per catch over his first six years in the league. That level of efficiency is impressive, especially considering the circumstances.

If the Bengals part ways with Tee Higgins, they’ll need another reliable target to complement Chase and maintain their explosive passing game. Slayton’s speed and ability to stretch the field make him a potentially excellent fit. His contract would likely come at a fraction of what a high-profile free agent would demand, too.

Final Thoughts

The Bengals are in a crucial offseason, needing to maximize their roster around Joe Burrow while addressing key weaknesses that held them back in 2024. Rather than chasing high-priced free agents, Cincinnati can make smart, strategic additions that provide impact without breaking the bank. Osa Odighizuwa would add much-needed disruption to the defensive line, Justin Reid would bring veteran leadership and stability to the secondary, and Darius Slayton would serve as a valuable insurance policy for the receiving corps. These are not headline-grabbing moves, but they are the kind of under-the-radar signings that can quietly elevate a team back into contention. With the AFC only getting tougher, the Bengals must be aggressive in filling their roster gaps. By targeting these sneaky good free agents, Cincinnati can put itself in position to rebound in 2025 and return to the playoff mix.