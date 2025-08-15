NBA 2K26 is bringing back The W, and WNBA-themed mode where you can create your own MyPLAYER and ball along stars like Paige Bueckers, A'ja Wilson, and more. This year's highlights to the mode include Pre-Draft Interviews, new GOAT Challenges, and more online rewards. WNBA Players are also appearing the game's MyTEAM mode, letting female and male players take to the court together for the first time.

NBA 2K26 The W Mode – Everything You Need to Know

Pursue 🐐 status with The W in #NBA2K26 Learn more about what you can expect this year in the latest Courtside Report 👇https://t.co/gbdE0pdUud pic.twitter.com/RL7MzydPds — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 15, 2025

Today, 2K Released its latest NBA 2K26 Courtside Report on The W mode. Essentially, this mode acts similarly to MyCAREER, letting you create a WNBA MyPLAYER and living out their career. So, what's new this year?

Firstly, NBA 2K26's The W features Pre-Draft interviews which shape where you land in the draft. This press conference helps you identify key goals, and what you want your role to be with the team. You'll still get to choose who you want to play for on draft day and in the future. But this process helps bring more life out of the mode.

This presser also acts as a way for you to see any potential rivalries you may take on.

During your experience, you'll gain access to short and long-term GOAT Challenges. Completing these challenges earns you GOAT points which help you ascend up the all-time ladder. Depending on your prestige, you'll receive all sorts of boosts on the court like:

Skill Boosts

Badge Progression Modifiers

Off the court, you'll connect with all sorts of WNBA Personalities. Overall, some of the journalists you'll be seeing include:

Article Continues Below

Nekias Duncan

Myles Ehrlich

Terrika Foster-Brasby

Jordan Robinson

Furthermore, when you're done on the court, you'll head to press conferences. The conferences have been updated this year with authentic voice recordings, and new conversations. Whether it's ROTY contenders or your rivalries, these conferences keep things fresh off the court.

Online Rewards The W Online Players can still play in multiplayer matches to earn new rewards. Most importantly, you can actually earn VC by playing The W Online for the first time ever. Furthermore, you can earn more WNBA Player Cards for MyTEAM, along with Coach Cards and Uniform Cards. Check out everything else new coming in MyTEAM, including the new mode and sweet King of the Court prizes.

Overall, that includes all the major improvements coming to NBA 2K26 The W this year. Of course, you'll also feel all the new gameplay changes introduced this year. There's still some ways to go before the launch of NBA 2K26. Expect to hear a lot more about the game leading up to its release.

Lastly, for more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.