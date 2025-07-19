The Cincinnati Bengals have a lot of contract drama as they approach training camp, which is seemingly becoming a yearly issue for them. On Saturday morning, though, they managed to cross one item off that list when they inked one of their remaining unsigned rookies to a new contract. However, it wasn't first-round pick Shemar Stewart, who is still partaking in a highly publicized holdout.

Instead, it was the team's second-round pick, linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. The No. 49 overall pick, Knight was among a group of second rounders who were holding out in search of more guaranteed money in their rookie deal. Sure enough, he ended up getting what he was looking for, as he signed a four-year contract that will see nearly 80% of the money he receives be guaranteed.

“Sources: The Bengals and 2nd-round LB Demetrius Knight Jr. have agreed to a 4-year rookie deal with nearly 80 percent fully guaranteed at signing,” Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reported. “It’s the first time in NFL history that the 49th pick has had guarantees in year four. With Cincinnati’s rookies reporting to camp today, the standout LB out of South Carolina is now officially under contract and ready to go.”

Sources: The #Bengals and 2nd-round LB Demetrius Knight Jr. have agreed to a 4-year rookie deal with nearly 80 percent fully guaranteed at signing. It’s the first time in NFL history that the 49th pick has had guarantees in year four. With Cincinnati’s rookies reporting to camp… pic.twitter.com/Vfc44XKhCQ — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Bengals' front office still has work to do as training camp approaches

Article Continues Below

Even with Knight under contract now, there's still a lot of work to be done for Cincinnati's front office. As already noted, they still need to figure things out with Stewart, and superstar pass rusher Trey Hendrickson wants a massive new contract extension too. Unfortunately for the Bengals, it sounds like there's still a lot of ground to cover when it comes to Stewart's contract situation.

“As their rookies report to camp today, Bengals 1st-round pick Shemar Stewart remains unsigned with no progress having been made toward a deal,” Schultz would add shortly after his report on Knight.

There's still time for Cincinnati to get everyone a new contract ahead of the start of the new season, but it's not going to be easy for them to accomplish, especially when considering they already handed out big-money deals for Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins this offseason. Knight signing his deal is a win for the Bengals, but the work has only just begun for the front office, with training camp just days away.