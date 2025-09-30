Cincinnati Bengals fans were in shambles after seeing their team struggle in a brutal 28-3 loss to the Denver Broncos on Monday night.

The Bengals continue to be without star quarterback Joe Burrow, who has been absent since suffering a turf toe injury in Week 2. It will sideline for a significant period of time, putting the team's playoff hopes at risk. Their latest defeat to the Broncos didn't help matters in any case.

It didn't take long for fans to react to the loss, with some calling for firings in the coaching staff given the struggles. Here are some of their reactions.

“13 points in 2 weeks with that stud of an offensive minded head coach. Just rewind the tape on last week's pressure…no one will know the difference,” one fan said.

“Team performance so bad they didnt even have an actual image or highlight from the game for the final score,” another remarked.

“Fire Taylor. But more importantly, fire Duke Tobin. 31 other franchises fire him after 25 years of nothing but failure. If I were Joe, Tee, or Ja’Marr, id refuse to play another down for this team until both of those things happen,” one commented.

“Gotta love finally starting 2-0, Burrow gets hurt and we turn into an unwatchable football team. Fire someone,” one replied.

“Coaching staff f***ing blows, I know you agree admin even though you can’t reply. But this staff SUCKS this front office SUCKS. We are NOTHING WITHOUT JOE BURROW AND THATS A PROBLEM,” a fan said.

How Bengals played against Broncos

The Bengals have plenty of self-reflecting to do after their blowout loss to the Broncos. Even though they have a 2-2 record, their current struggles might get worse if they don't hash out their flaws very soon.

Jake Browning was unable to make a solid impact on the game, as Denver's defense limited him all night. He only completed 14 passes out of 25 attempts for 125 yards while absorbing three sacks.

Chase Brown's chances in the run game were low as Denver kept him at bay. He finished with 10 carries for 40 yards while making three catches for 31 yards. Ja'Marr Chase led the receiving game with five catches for 23 yards while Tee Higgins had three receptions for 32 yards.

The Bengals will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being at home. They host the Detroit Lions on Oct. 5 at 4:25 p.m. ET.