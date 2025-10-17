And the winner of the first-ever Icy Hot bowl is… the Cincinnati Bengals? Despite all of the fuss around the “Unc” Bowl between the Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers, many still had the latter winning the Thursday Night Football matchup.

In a stunning turn of events, though, it was the Bengals who came out on top against the Steelers. Joe Flacco and Aaron Rodgers had a QB duel for the ages, but in the end, Flacco sealed the win by connecting with Tee Higgins late in the game to set up the game-winning field goal.

Fans, of course, were shocked to see this happen. After the struggles this team has faced in the past month, no one expected to see the Bengals win against the division leaders in the Steelers. Especially not with an old Flacco who looked awful before being traded to Cincinnati.

Great win by Cincy. Exciting game. A battle of the geriatric 😂😂 — KellDoc7 (@BmoreKakes) October 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

Others hilariously pointed out that even at 41 years old, Flacco is still here tormenting the Steelers while rocking an AFC North jersey.

2025 & Flacco still cooking steelers to help the ravens pic.twitter.com/AsZS7dzXzb — 🎱LJ-2-ZAY🌺 (@LJ2ZAY_) October 17, 2025

The biggest reason for the Bengals' win is the connection between Flacco and Ja'Marr Chase. Chase recorded a franchise-high 16 receptions for 161 yards and one touchdown. When Cincinnati needed anything to go on offense, Flacco targeted the star wide receiver, and he delivered.

Bengals fans watching Joe Flacco target Ja’Marr Chase for the 75th time pic.twitter.com/bg2lOM5rrO — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 17, 2025

The win has now single-handedly revived the Bengals' chances of succeeeding this season even without Joe Burrow.

The Bengals after trading for Joe Flacco: pic.twitter.com/zES4vylimt — Sleeper (@SleeperHQ) October 17, 2025

In the end, Mike Tomlin's concern with the Browns trading Flacco to the Bengals seems to be completely validated now, after the veteran completely took over and handed the Steelers their second loss of the season.

The Bengals will now have an extra-long week to prepare for their Week 8 tilt against the New York Jets. After that, they face the Chicago Bears in the last game before the bye week. After losing Burrow to injury early in the season, Cincinnati has a chance to finish the first half of the season with a record above .500.