Losers of four straight games, the Cincinnati Bengals are trying to turn things around on Thursday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, they'll have to do so without one of their biggest defensive weapons.

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson is expected to be out against the Steelers, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. He was hoping to play, but on a short week, Hendrickson's back injury will keep him out of action.

He originally suffered what was called a back injury in Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers, leaving the game and not returning. Then, he missed all of practice, with his injury now being deemed to his hip. While the Bengals listed him as questionable, and while Hendrickson wanted to play, ultimately he needs as least one more week to get past his newfound injury.

Hendrickson's loss will be a major blow to the Bengals. Before going down with injury, the pass rusher put up 15 tackles, eight quarterback hits and four sacks. He came into the year off of his fourth-straight Pro Bowl appearance after he led the league in sacks with 17.5.

Of course, that led to an offseason-long contract dispute that was settled with a short-term resolution. Both the Bengals and Hendrickson will need to readdress the All-Pro's future in the offseason again.

But right now, Cincinnati is trying to stop their free fall. Joe Burrow's injury sent their season quickly into a tailspin. Losing Hendrickson long-term will only make things worth.

He'll need to make his return to practice before suiting up in a game again. And now the Bengals must watch their defense operate without their biggest playmaker.