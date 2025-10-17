The Cincinnati Bengals may have temporarily saved Zac Taylor’s job, while the fans derided the Browns with a chant. It was all too much for a Cleveland radio host, who crashed out after Joe Flacco mauled the Steelers on Thursday Night Football.

In what sounded like an almost crying voice, the host went off about Browns’ general manager Andrew Berry handing the Bengals the keys to a win, according to a post on X by Ari Meirov.

“How could you do that, Andrew?” Tony Rizzo yelled. “How could you do it? Why on Earth did you feel the need to trade this guy to a division opponent for a fifth-round draft pick? Fireable offense. I wanna know how much longer the owner’s gonna watch this crap?”

Cleveland radio host seems miss a key point

Let’s look at this from the Browns’ perspective. And let’s assume that in the NFL, teams want to make the playoffs. If the Steelers had won that game last night, they would have been four games up in the loss column over every team in the division. Game over.

But with the loss, not only the Bengals but also the Ravens and Browns remain on the fringes. Before you scoff at that, consider the realities.

Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers is ancient. He may not make it through the season. If he goes out, any team could win that division. And who is going to be afraid of Flacco leading the Bengals to sustained success?

In all honesty, the team that benefited the most is the Ravens. If they get Lamar Jackson back soon, this loss by the Steelers is an open door.

So, circling back, there’s no reason for Browns’ fans — including Rizzo — to be upset about this trade. It keeps the Browns in the hunt for at least a week or two. Again, assuming they haven't already tanked the season.

Flacco is a desperation move for the Bengals. He’s 40 years old, pushing hard toward 41.

Yet, the host marched on.

“Your GM screwed this quarterback thing up like I’ve never seen,” Rizzo whined. “In my life, I’ve never seen anything like it. Kids that play Madden could have done a better job. Truly. That’s not hyperbole. It’s a joke. This franchise has become a joke. And I’m sick of it.”

Ut-oh. Better not pick on the Madden kids. And by the way, he said it’s “not hyperbole.” That means he really believes a kid who has Madden experience as his only qualification could do Berry’s job. That silly statement delegitimizes every word he said.