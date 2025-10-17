Somewhere out there, Joe Flacco is still icing his knees. Or back. Or shoulder. Or any body part protesting out of pain after his gutsy performance on Thursday, which lifted the Cincinnati Bengals past the Pittsburgh Steelers, 33-31, at Paycor Stadium.

The 40-year-old quarterback went 31-of-47 for 342 yards and three touchdowns and led an eight-play drive in the closing minutes, which set up the game-winning field goal of Evan McPherson.

It was a vintage display by Flacco, who outdueled Aaron Rodgers in his second start for the Bengals after being traded by the Cleveland Browns early this month.

After the win, he admitted that he is still adjusting to the system of coach Zac Taylor, noting that it was extra difficult this week because they had a short time to prepare for the Steelers.

“I can picture everything, but there are certain things and formations that you're hearing for the first couple of times, and even though you've read the play a million times, when you hear it, it wasn't just hitting my brain right. So there were a few of those (tonight),” said Flacco in a video posted by Bengals reporter Jay Morrison.

Flacco says the biggest questions turned into some of the biggest plays. pic.twitter.com/vt9ngJGknM — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) October 17, 2025

The former Super Bowl MVP, however, also quipped that it served as a blessing in disguise for the Bengals.

“We were joking on the sideline. Anytime that happened, we broke the play and we broke the huddle, and it was like, ‘I don't know if we're right here, but that play hit.' So, we got lucky tonight in that sense,” added Flacco with a laugh.

It's always good to see a veteran leader still having fun on the field, especially Flacco, who's one of the most likable players in the NFL because of his low-key personality.

Cincinnati is surely lucky to have him.