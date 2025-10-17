Ja'Marr Chase had a remarkable career night in the Cincinnati Bengals' 33-31 rivalry win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

Going into the matchup, Chase and the Bengals had a 2-4 record. They struggled on the offensive side of the ball following a turf toe injury to star quarterback Joe Burrow. The team lost four straight contests after starting the season 2-0. This matchup against Pittsburgh was important as they hosted the rivals at home, knowing they needed a win to keep their playoff hopes afloat early on.

Chase was more than ready to hear the call. The superstar receiver made 16 catches for 162 yards and a touchdown, torching the Steelers' secondary with every chance he got when it came to getting targets from veteran quarterback Joe Flacco.

Chase broke records with his explosive performance against Pittsburgh, per StatMuse. He set a personal record for receptions in a single game as well giving Cincinnati a new franchise record to now write in the record books.

Ja'Marr Chase vs. Steelers: 16 REC

162 YDS

1 TD Sets a career and franchise record for receptions in a single game. pic.twitter.com/w0npsRUIBz — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 17, 2025

How Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals played against Steelers

Ja'Marr Chase continues to show plenty of chemistry with Joe Flacco, leading the Bengals to a solid win over their division rival Steelers.

The game featured an offensive battle between Flacco and Aaron Rodgers with both quarterbacks being age 40 or older. They traded touchdowns throughout the course of the game, going down the wire as they entertained the Cincinnati crowd with numerous highlights.

Unfortunately for Rodgers and Pittsburgh, their 31-30 lead in the final minutes wasn't enough to hold off Cincinnati. Flacco made enough plays to give the Bengals a solid field goal, seeing Evan McPherson convert it for the hosts to secure the win.

Flacco was simply vintage with his performance in leading Cincinnati's offense. He completed 31 passes out of 47 attempts for 342 yards and three touchdowns.

Chase Brown had a solid time commanding the Bengals' run game. He attempted 11 of the team's 23 carries for 108 yards while recording two catches.

Besides Chase's excellent performance in the receiving game, Tee Higgins had one of his better nights this season. He made six receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown. Andrei Iosivas came next with three catches for 49 yards, while Noah Fant caught four passes for 44 yards.

The Bengals will look forward to their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the New York Jets on Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. ET.