The Cincinnati Bengals are desperate for a win heading into Week 7. Cincinnati will host Pittsburgh on Thursday Night Football in what already feels like a must-win game. To make matters worse, the Bengals may be without their best defensive player.

Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson is officially questionable with a hip injury before TNF. But he is still pushing to play ahead of the big game.

“My understanding is, despite the fact that he is really pushing to play, he's considered a bit of a long shot,” NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said on Thursday via Good Morning Football. “It's just such a quick turnaround from Sunday to Thursday. I'm not saying he's got no chance, but it's not a great chance. But if you know Trey Hendrickson well, he's absolutely dying to be out on that field so we'll see.”

Hendrickson was considered day-to-day earlier this week. He left Week 6's game against the Packers early with this back injury.

The veteran pass rusher has played well despite Cincinnati's overall struggles. He has 10 total tackles with four sacks and one forced fumble through six games.

Joseph Ossai, Myles Murphy, and Shemar Stewart will be tasked with creating extra pressure if Hendrickson misses Week 7.

Could Bengals trade Trey Hendrickson to 49ers amid doomed season?

Could the Bengals be tempted to trade Hendrickson if their season becomes truly lost?

Hendrickson is only on a one-year contract and may not want to stick around if Cincinnati cannot make the playoffs.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the 49ers view Hendrickson as an ideal trade candidate. However, it does not appear that Cincinnati wants to trade Hendrickson at the moment.

“Yes, the 49ers have been scanning the trade market for pass-rush options,” Schefter wrote. “I'm told the Niners consider Trey Hendrickson an ideal fit for their defense if the Bengals would part with him for reasonably priced compensation. But I'm also told Cincinnati has no plans to trade Hendrickson at this time. Despite a 2-4 record, Cincinnati plans to remain all-in on this season, and the offense showed signs of life with Joe Flacco on Sunday in Green Bay.”

Perhaps Cincinnati's attitude, or Hendrickson's, will change closer to the NFL's trade deadline on November 4th. Especially if the Bengals continue their losing streak.

This idea could also be squashed if Cincinnati actually starts getting some wins, starting in Week 7.

Bengals vs. Steelers kicks off at 8:15PM ET on Thursday.