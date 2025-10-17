Oct 17, 2025 at 12:00 AM ET

It felt like 2011 all over again as Aaron Rodgers and Joe Flacco battled on Thursday. The Pittsburgh Steelers visited the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, and the two veteran quarterbacks didn't disappoint on “Unc Bowl.”

The contest went down to the wire, with the Bengals escaping with the win, 33-31, to snap the Steelers' three-game winning streak.

Pittsburgh tied the game at 30-30 with only 2:21 left in the fourth quarter after Rodgers found Pat Freiermuth for a 68-yard touchdown. Chris Boswell then converted the extra point. Flacco, however, led Cincinnati on an eight-play drive, setting up Evan McPherson for the game-winning field goal from 36 yards.

The Bengals improved to 3-4, while the Steelers fell to 4-2.

The 40-year-old Flacco went 31-of-47 for 342 yards and three touchdowns, while the 41-year-old Rodgers threw 23-of-34 for 249 yards and two touchdowns.

Fans were thrilled after witnessing the “Unc Bowl” shootout.

“Damn, the ‘Unc Bowl' surpassed the hype, I see. Flacco and Rodgers delivered an instant classic on TNF,” said @RealOshunOya.

“The ‘Unc Bowl' exceeded the hype. Flacco and Rodgers still got it,” echoed @HollywoodHittrz, while adding a hilarious GIF.

The unc bowl exceeded the hype. Flacco and Rodgers still got it #tnf pic.twitter.com/FFN0X21BMN — Hollywood Hitters (@HollywoodHittrz) October 17, 2025

“This Joe Flacco/Aaron Rodgers ‘Unc Bowl' is sponsored by Icy Hot,” joked @_itzjanderson.

“Aaron Rodgers and Joe Flacco gonna be telling their grandkids about the ‘Unc Bowl' in 5 years,” commented @JalenHurtsMuse_.

“There should be an ‘Unc Bowl' between Rodgers and Flacco every year even when they're not in the league,” suggested @Gothplagas.

@alex_f72 posted the perfect picture to sum it all up.

Flacco and Rodgers in The Unc Bowl tonight pic.twitter.com/vtx3VZP6PD — Alex F. (@alex_f72) October 17, 2025

The Steelers had the chance to win the game but Rodgers' pass fell incomplete at 40 yards, giving Flacco the nail-biting victory.

Now, bring out the ice packs and play “Party Rock Anthem” by LMFAO in full blast!