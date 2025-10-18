The San Francisco 49ers might be down on their luck, but never count them out. Despite the countless injuries to their lineup, some of which are season-ending, the Niners sport a 4-2 record through six games. They are still in contention for a playoff spot, and potentially even a home playoff game if things go their way.

They're not leaving that up to chance, though. The 49ers have been aggressive in the trade market according to reports, and they have their eyes on Cincinnati Bengals pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson. The 2024 sacks leader has garnered a lot of attention, especially from the 49ers. However, there's one big roadblock to a potential Hendrickson trade, according to recent reports.

“Bengals All-Pro pass rusher Trey Hendrickson is drawing attention around the league, with the 49ers showing the most interest,” Dianna Russini reported for The Athletic. “Cincinnati isn’t shopping him, and after the Bengals’ Thursday night win, most do not expect him to get moved.”

The 49ers' interest in Hendrickson was reported as early as last week. With two All-Pros in DE Nick Bosa and LB Fred Warner out for the year, San Francisco is looking for immediate help on the defensive end. Hendrickson seemed like a logical candidate at the time, with the Bengals spiralling before Week 7. Another loss could have been the difference between the team shopping Hendrickson or keeping him.

After the Bengals' huge upset over the Steelers on Thursday, though, it seems like the door for a Hendrickson trade is closed for the time being. Even without their star pass rusher, Cincinnati was able to hold on to the win. With a slew of “easy” games on the docket, the Bengals are still hopeful to get a positive record when Joe Burrow returns from injury.

That's, of course, bad news for the 49ers. Their next game is on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football.