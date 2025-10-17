The end is undeniably near for Joe Flacco, but every now and then, the veteran quarterback takes a swig from the Fountain of Youth that confuses Father Time and amazes fans. He did exactly that on Thursday Night Football, completing 31-of-47 passes for 342 yards and three touchdowns while leading the Bengals to a 33-31 home win versus the Pittsburgh Steelers. He joined the team last week after a surprising divisional trade with the Cleveland Browns, and he is already giving fans hope.

After suffering through a four-game losing streak, and with Joe Burrow on the shelf with a Grade 3 turf toe injury, Cincy needed something positive to latch onto right now. The 40-year-old QB reminded fans that the season is not over just yet, connecting with Tee Higgins on a clutch 28-yard reception before Evan McPherson kicked the game-winning 36-yard field goal with only seven seconds left on the clock. Those who stuck around at Paycor Stadium for the Amazon Prime postgame show expressed their gratitude… to the Browns.

“Thank you Cleveland,” the exuberant Bengals fans chanted after the thrilling AFC North victory, via the NFL on Prime Video X account.

.@Bengals have a fun message for the Browns 🤣 #TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/gOr4dgE6QK — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) October 17, 2025

Article Continues Below

Joe Flacco and the Bengals are helping each other out in 2025

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin expressed bewilderment over the Browns' decision to trade the Super Bowl 47 MVP to a divisional opponent, and fresh off a bitter defeat versus Cincinnati, he probably has some choice words for Cleveland management. Who Dey Nation is likely not alone in its appreciation for the trade.

Although he will not admit it, Joe Flacco is surely grateful for the opportunity to sling the pigskin to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, possibly the most talented wide receiver duo he has ever shared the field with in his NFL career. The Bengals have offensive juice to reinvigorate this aging signal-caller. And Flacco has the ability to do the same for his new squad.

Cincinnati (3-4) will have a great chance to get back to .500 when it hosts the winless New York Jets next Sunday. Meanwhile, the Browns will continue their rebuild and try to find out if Dillon Gabriel can be their long-term answer at quarterback. The grind continues in the blue-collar state of Ohio.