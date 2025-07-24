The Cincinnati Bengals have three active tight ends for their NFL Training Camp. They have a potential fourth visiting soon. Who recently caught passes for the Seattle Seahawks.

Free agent Noah Fant will take a visit to the Bengals' camp Thursday, according to Fox NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“Still only 27 years old, the former first-round pick could add another pass-catching weapon to Joe Burrow’s arsenal in Cincinnati,” Schultz added on X (formerly Twitter).

Erick All Jr isn't available for Cincy. He landed on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list as of Tuesday. All is dealing with a lingering torn ACL from November.

Mike Gesicki is slotted as TE1 for Burrow and the Bengals. There's already a preseason plan in place for Burrow. But again, depth will be needed given the unknown extent of All's injury.

Bengals eyeing ex-top 20 NFL Draft pick

Fant once heard his name called in night one of his NFL Draft class.

The Iowa star landed at No. 20 overall to the Denver Broncos in 2019. He grabbed 40 receptions for 562 yards with three touchdowns his rookie season. Fant later established himself as a 60-catch threat. Including tallying 68 catches for 670 yards and scoring four times.

But he never hit 60 receptions the moment he joined Seattle in 2022. Fant settled for 50 catches in his Seahawks debut. But his yards dropped to 486. Then fell to 414 in 2023.

The 6-foot-4, 249-pounder leaves the Pacific Northwest grabbing 48 catches for 500 yards, but crossing the end zone only once.

Still, Fant can come in and assure Zac Taylor that there's an extra TE for Cincy. He'd hand Burrow a brand new red zone scoring option — as Fant brings 15 career touchdowns across the six seasons.

Drew Sample and Tanner Hudson remain as the other healthy options next to Gesicki. The former also entered the league with Fant in '19. He caught only 20 passes in 2024 but enters his seventh season with the Bengals. Hudson is heading toward season three in Cincinnati.