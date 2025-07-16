The Cincinnati Bengals know the importance of the 2025 NFL season. Cincinnati disappointed in 2024, starting slow and missing the playoffs. Now the Bengals understand that they need all hands on deck to get back to the playoffs in 2025. It helps to have the league's best receiver on the team.

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase told CBS Sports that the NFL's first 2,000-yard receiving season is “closer than people expect.”

Chase predicted that at least one NFL receiver will break the league's single-season receiving record very soon.

“The next three years, somebody has to do it,” Chase said, “if it's not me.”

Lions legend Calvin Johnson set the NFL's all-time single-season receiving record of 1,964 yards in 2012. That is a high bar to clear, but it helps that the regular season now has 17 games.

When asked which receiver would eventually break Megatron's record, Chase gave an expected answer.

“Me and Justin, of course,” Chase said, referring to his former LSU teammate Justin Jefferson.

Jefferson and Chase are two of the best receivers in the NFL. It makes sense that one of them would be the first to 2,000 receiving yards in a single season.

Perhaps one of them will break Megatron's record later this fall.

ESPN ranks Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase ahead of Justin Jefferson on top 10 receivers list

Ja'Marr Chase has established himself as the best receiver in the NFL.

Chase accomplished a rare triple crown during the 2024 season. He led the league in receptions (127), receiving yards (1.708), and receiving touchdowns (17).

ESPN also ranked Chase as the best receiver in the league in a recent article. He supplanted Justin Jefferson for the top spot on the list ahead of the 2025 season.

NFL evaluators praise Chase as being incredibly difficult to cover. His awareness of the finer points of the receiver position help him dominate the competition.

“Honestly, it comes down to Chase is a b— to cover,” a high-ranking NFL personnel executive said. “We are super aware of him and have played him a bunch and been torched by him a bunch.”

Chase received a whopping 70% of first-place votes after his triple crown season.

One NFL personnel director explained that Jefferson may be the better route runner, but Chase is the better overall playmaker.

“More explosion, better after the catch, more powerful — that's where he gets his edge,” an NFL personnel evaluator said.

Chase and Jefferson will face each other in Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season.