In a stunning yet well-earned twist, Cincinnati Bengals superstar Ja’Marr Chase has leapfrogged his former LSU teammate Justin Jefferson to claim the top spot in ESPN’s 2025 NFL wide receiver rankings. The annual list, which draws insights from over 70 NFL executives, coaches, and scouts, emphasizes who the league’s best players are right now. In their eyes, Chase is the undisputed No. 1 wide receiver.

Chase didn’t just move up from last year’s No. 3 slot. He dominated. After posting the fifth receiving triple crown of the Super Bowl era with 127 catches, 1,708 yards, and 17 touchdowns, Chase pulled in roughly 70% of first-place votes. His explosive playmaking, elite physicality, and yards-after-catch ability (a league-high 787) set him apart in a position group that is deeper than ever.

While Jefferson still garners praise as the league’s premier route technician and has already amassed a record-setting 7,432 receiving yards over his first five seasons, Chase’s edge lies in raw power, burst, and fear factor for the Bengals. One high-ranking NFL executive summed it up best by saying, “Chase is a b— to cover.”

Bengals superstar Ja'Marr Chase is the NFL's top threat

Chase’s ascent is even more impactful given the context. He posted a career year while in contract limbo, forcing Cincinnati’s hand into a record-setting four-year, $161 million deal, making him the NFL’s highest-paid non-quarterback. His dominance wasn't just about numbers. It was about how he terrorized defenses and forced game plans to adjust around him.

Meanwhile, Jefferson’s brilliance hasn’t faded, and his legacy continues to build. But with Chase now separating himself from both defenders and the rest of the league in these rankings, the baton for “NFL’s top wideout” appears to have shifted from Minnesota to Cincinnati. Moreover, for the Bengals, it’s recognition that they have the most dangerous offensive weapon in football heading into 2025.