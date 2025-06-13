Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2021. He’s been selected to the Pro Bowl every season since entering the league. He’s earned first- and second-team All-Pro honors. He’s third in football with 5,425 receiving yards since 2021 and first in touchdown catches with 46. And Chase won the receiving triple crown in 2024, leading the NFL in receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708) and receiving touchdowns (17). He’s just the fifth player to ever accomplish the feat.

Still, the hardest thing to do in sports is hit a baseball, as the saying goes. In Chase’s case, a softball proved just as difficult.

Chase may be one of the NFL’s greatest receivers. But he looked all too human while participating in the Logan Wilson celebrity softball game Wednesday at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton, Ohio. The Bengals wideout was captured whiffing on a slow-pitch, underhanded offering during one of his at-bats, per ESPN NFL on Instagram.

Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase will stick with football

The swing-and-miss drew groans from the crowd and the opposing team trolled Chase as the defense jokingly sat down on the field when the receiver was at the plate.

Fortunately the event was for a good cause as the game raised funds for the Brooks Joshua Anderson Foundation, which researches sudden infant death syndrome.

And Chase managed to get on base at some point as the Bengals WR1 was seen doing the griddy – his touchdown celebration dance – before scoring a run, per the Cincinnati Bengals’ official account on X.

The Bengals selected Chase fifth overall in the 2021 draft out of LSU. He immediately established a connection with former college quarterback Joe Burrow and racked up 1,455 receiving yards in his rookie season.

Chase was hoping to finalize a contract extension with Cincinnati prior to the 2024 season. However, the two sides could not work out a deal. Negotiations ended when the regular season began and Chase put together a career year, playing all 17 games for the second time in four seasons.

The Bengals finally caved this offseason, signing Chase to a massive four-year, $161 million contract. The team also locked up WR2 Tee Higgins, keeping its prolific passing offense intact.

However, defense is another story. The Bengals still have yet to deal with DE Trey Hendrickson’s contract as the situation with last season’s sack leader devolves. Making matters worse, Cincinnati has failed to sign first-round draft pick Shemar Stewart and the rookie pass rusher walked out of mandatory minicamp. In addition to issues with the defensive line, the Bengals released last season’s leading tackler Germaine Pratt. The veteran linebacker had been in Cincinnati since the team took him in the third round of the 2018 draft.