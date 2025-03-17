With contract battles heating up between Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals, it looked like he could receive upwards of $40 million per season. And on Sunday night, Chase agreed to a four-year, $161 million contract extension with $112 million guaranteed to stay with the Bengals until 2029. And just minutes after the news dropped, the freshly extended receiver went to social media, giving an immediate reaction to his new contract.

“🤝,” Chase wrote on X, responding to Jordan Schultz's initial report. All Chase posted was a simple handshake emoji after becoming the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Schultz was the one to break the news on X, as Chase and Tee Higgins exclusively told him that they were returning to the Bengals for the foreseeable future, giving breakdowns of both contract extensions.

“BREAKING: Bengals WRs Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins exclusively tell me they’ve agreed to contract extensions with the team,” Schultz wrote. “Ja'Marr gets: 4-years, $161M with $112M guaranteed — making him the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history. Tee gets: 4-years, $115M with the first two years guaranteed — making him the highest paid WR2 in NFL history.”

BREAKING: #Bengals WRs Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins exclusively tell me they’ve agreed to contract extensions with the team. Ja'Marr gets: 4-years, $161M with $112M guaranteed — making him the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history. Tee gets: 4-years, $115M with the first two… pic.twitter.com/zbdnEDELgz — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

However, with Joe Burrow ($55 million/year), Chase ($40.25 million/year), and Higgins ($28.75 million/year) on the books for the next few seasons, it'll be interesting to see how they plan on stopping opposing offenses from scoring 100 points per game.

How will Bengals defense fair after Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins contract extensions?

In 2024, the Bengals were one of the worst defenses across the board under defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo — who was fired following the disappointing season.

Yards allowed: 5,921 (8th worst)

5,921 (8th worst) Points allowed: 434 (7th worst)

434 (7th worst) Sacks: 36 (7th worst)

And that was with Trey Hendrickson on the defensive line. Regarding the sacks total alone, Hendrickson was responsible for 17.5 of their 36 sacks. Without him, the Bengals would've had just 19 sacks, which would've ranked as the worst in the league by almost 10.

If the Bengals lose Hendrickson, their season could be in serious, serious trouble.

Now, yes, the Bengals have an incredible group of offensive weapons for Burrow. Chase and Higgins are great receivers to have, but if keeping one meant also keeping Hendrickson, that should've probably been their move.

Unless Cincy has a grand plan waiting to unveil at the 2025 NFL Draft, their approach to the upcoming season is a bit puzzling.

However, extending Ja'Marr Chase was a given. As one of — if not — the best receiver in the NFL, he's the type of player you hand a blank check and pay the dues.

Signing both him and Higgins could've been where the Bengals took a misstep, at least with their defense in mind.