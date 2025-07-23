There are often contract disputes in the NFL during the summer. Sometimes the disputes lead to player hold-outs. With Cincinnati Bengals star Trey Hendrickson currently dealing with his own contract situation with the team, quarterback Joe Burrow admitted that it is a “cutthroat” business, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. According to Dehner, Burrow said he is in “constant contact” with Hendrickson as well.

The overall frustration is difficult to ignore. It is frustrating for both players and teams, however. Certain players feel as if they deserve more money, while teams may want them to honor their contracts. Both sides may believe they are in the right.

In the end, it doesn't matter who is right, rather, coming to terms on an agreement is of the utmost importance. The Bengals surely understand, but it does not make the situation any easier.

Otherwise, the team risks losing the player early in a season. Joe Burrow further addressed the challenges of contract disputes, via reporter Charlie Goldsmith.

“It’s a business. That’s how it’s gone,” Burrow said. “It can be frustrating, but that’s the business of the NFL.”

Hendrickson, 30, is one of the best defensive ends in the NFL. A four-time Pro Bowler, Hendrickson and the Bengals are hoping to come to a contract solution sooner rather than later. There is serious uncertainty at the moment, however.

Cincinnati wants to make a competitive run during the upcoming 2025 season. With Burrow leading the way, there is reason to believe in the Bengals. However, they need Hendrickson on the field. He is one of the team's defensive anchors and Cincinnati would take a big step in the wrong direction if Hendrickson ended up elsewhere for the 2025 campaign.

Updates on the Trey Hendrickson-Bengals contract dilemma will continue to be provided as they are made available.