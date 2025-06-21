Contract talks between Trey Hendrickson and the Cincinnati Bengals seem to never end. Orlando Brown Jr. provided his thoughts on the situation.

Hendrickson is seeking a major contract that will have him be among the highest-paid defenders in the NFL. He looks to be earning close to as much as Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett, who had his own dispute with the Browns before securing a huge deal.

This resulted in the Bengals offensive tackle appearing on a June 20 edition of NFL on ESPN. He explained what's going in the locker room as the two parties hope to have a compromise before the 2025 season starts.

“I think we got a very close locker room, first and foremost. Guys have talked to Trey, guys have talked to Shemar, even with Jamar and Tee, when they were going through what they were going through, we spoke to them. I mean ultimately, man, it's the NFL; it's a business. It's part of it; these type of things happen. But I would imagine these deals get done hopefully sooner rather than later,” Brown said.

.@ZEUS__57 drops some locker room insight on the Trey Hendrickson situation in Cincy 👀

What's next for Trey Hendrickson, Bengals

It wasn't the first time Orlando Brown Jr. talked about Trey Hendrickson and the Bengals. The fact he is confident about them resolving their situation would bring optimism to the team's fans going into the 2025 season.

Hendrickson has kept himself healthy for the last two seasons, appearing in all 34 games throughout 2023 and 2024. Those campaigns were spectacular for the defensive star, recording 40 or more tackles and 17.5 sacks in both years.

Hendrickson earned Pro Bowl appearances for four straight years, finally landing the NFL's All-Pro first-team last season. He even won the Deacon Jones Award after leading the entire league in sacks.

Hendrickson knows his worth and hopes to have the Bengals see that with his next contract. On the other side, Cincinnati hopes to return to the playoffs after going 9-8 for the second straight season.