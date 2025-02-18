The Cincinnati Bengals are pledging a longer commitment to one of their most consistent players. Cincinnati signed a contract extension with punter Ryan Rehkow, per ESPN. Rehkow set a franchise single-season record for gross punting average (49.1) and net average (42.9) last year, per the outlet. He was a rookie in 2024.

The Bengals are in contract negotiations with several players, including two of their offensive stars. Wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are in talks with the team on new deals.

Cincinnati is hoping to continue some of its recent success in 2025. Higgins is getting all sorts of trade buzz, and the franchise will have to work hard to hold on to him. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is also hoping to fully recover from injuries which have slowed him down some in the last few seasons.

The contract extension with Rehkow goes through 2026. He went undrafted in 2024, and spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs before joining the Bengals.

The Bengals missed the 2024 postseason

The Bengals have a lot of work to do this offseason. Cincinnati has to hold on to Chase, Higgins, and also defensive end Trey Hendrickson who are free agents. The franchise may have to spend as much as $26 million just to hold on to Higgins. It's certainly going to hit the team's pocketbook hard in order to keep all these players.

The Bengals are in a very competitive AFC North, with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens. Cincinnati finished the 2024 season with just a 9-8 record, despite having so many offensive weapons. The franchise missed the postseason.

The good news is that the team finished the season with five wins in a row. After starting the year 4-8, Burrow and company finally found their footing. There's hope that incredible momentum can transition over into the 2025 season.

Time will tell in the weeks ahead what happens to the team. Cincinnati last made the Super Bowl in 2021.