Every offseason features a handful of defensive stars capable of reshaping a contender’s championship equation overnight. In 2026, Trey Hendrickson headlines that list. Few pass rushers combine technical precision and proven double-digit sack production the way Hendrickson does. Yet what makes his free agency especially compelling is the context. He arrives on the market at the intersection of elite pedigree and calculated risk. For contenders seeking one final defensive chess piece, Hendrickson represents the ultimate high-reward acquisition.

Familiar frustration

The Cincinnati Bengals’ 2025 campaign carried an unmistakable sense of deja vu. After entering the year with postseason expectations, the franchise instead stumbled to a disappointing 6-11 record. Their playoff drought extended to three consecutive seasons. The season’s trajectory shifted almost immediately when Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending turf toe injury in Week 2. Forced to recalibrate offensively, Cincinnati limped to another 4-8 start. That mirrored the sluggish openings that had plagued recent campaigns.

Burrow did deliver an emotional Thanksgiving return in a blowout win over Baltimore. However, the broader structural damage had already been done. The defense regressed sharply, ranking 30th in points allowed. They also finished near the bottom of multiple advanced categories. Even Ja’Marr Chase’s league-leading reception total could not compensate for systemic defensive breakdowns. The Bengals closed the year with their first losing record since 2020. That has set the stage for a turbulent offseason defined by roster recalibration and financial triage.

Impact despite injuries

Hendrickson’s individual campaign reflected the team’s frustration. He showed flashes of dominance interrupted by untimely setbacks. Appearing in just seven games, he still recorded four sacks, 16 tackles, and eight quarterback hits. His early-season disruption remained evident, highlighted by a two-sack, forced-fumble performance against Detroit.

However, a hip and pelvis injury suffered in Week 6 derailed his momentum. Though he attempted a brief return, the ailment ultimately ended his season prematurely. Even in limited action, Hendrickson maintained an elite 90.0 PFF pass-rush grade. That reinforced that his efficiency and technique remain intact when healthy.

Contract dynamics

Hendrickson’s contractual path all but guarantees his exit from Cincinnati. Following a tense negotiation period, the two sides agreed to a revised one-year, $29 million structure for 2025. That effectively voided future control years. The Bengals will absorb a modest dead-cap charge due to void mechanisms. Still, the agreement was always designed as a bridge to free agency.

Despite the injury-shortened season, market projections remain robust. Evaluators continue to value his 17.5-sack production from previous campaigns. Contract forecasts hover near two years and $50-plus million. For contenders seeking immediate pressure without long-term financial entanglement, Hendrickson’s profile is uniquely attractive.

Here are some of his potential landing spots.

Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis emerges as the most seamless schematic landing spot. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, who oversaw Hendrickson’s most productive Bengals seasons, now architects the Colts’ defense. That familiarity should allow Hendrickson to operate instinctively within pressure packages he already understands.

The Colts’ 2025 season exposed pass-rush volatility. After a blistering 7-1 start, injuries derailed their defensive consistency. Pending free agency across the edge rotation has also created structural uncertainty. Reuniting Hendrickson with Anarumo would immediately stabilize the front while maximizing his efficiency within a proven system.

Chicago Bears

Chicago’s rise under Ben Johnson has been fueled primarily by offensive explosiveness. Yet their 2025 divisional title run revealed a bottom-tier pass rush incapable of consistently closing games. Yes, the interior defensive line flashed developmental promise. That said, the edge lacked a true one-on-one dominator.

Hendrickson fills that void instantly. His hand usage and pass-rush sequencing would provide the alpha presence Chicago has lacked since its previous elite edge era. Chicago also has ample cap flexibility and a contender’s trajectory. As such, the Bears could transform from balanced playoff entrant to legitimate Super Bowl disruptor by adding a proven closer.

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas represents a different kind of fit. It's driven by identity reconstruction. Following the seismic trade of Micah Parsons, the Cowboys’ defensive architecture shifted away from its hybrid chaos model toward a more traditional front structure. While the offense remained explosive, the defense lacked a defining edge tone-setter.

Hendrickson’s resume fits the Cowboys’ acquisitional DNA. Owner Jerry Jones has historically pursued veteran stars capable of elevating championship windows. Pairing Hendrickson with Dallas’ interior talent would restore late-down pass-rush bite. It could also preserve their offensive-led contention model. This addition could prove decisive.

San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco’s interest would be rooted in urgency. A season ravaged by injuries left their pass rush depleted. This culminated in one of the league’s lowest sack totals. Even with Nick Bosa projected to return to full strength, the lack of a complementary edge threat left opposing protections free to overload his side.

Hendrickson provides the perfect bookend solution. His ability to win in isolation prevents offenses from sliding protection entirely toward Bosa. For this roster, a shorter high-value deal aligns financially while preserving competitive immediacy. In many ways, this pairing represents mutual redemption. That means health for Hendrickson and pressure restoration for San Francisco.

Urgency and upside

Trey Hendrickson enters free agency as a player defined by elite production history and recent physical uncertainty. Yet contenders rarely shop for perfection. They shop for impact. Indianapolis offers familiarity. Chicago offers elevation. Dallas offers spotlight recalibration. San Francisco offers championship urgency.

Wherever he signs, Hendrickson’s presence will accelerate defensive ceilings and reshape postseason matchups. For teams on the brink, he may eventually be the difference between pressure and collapse when January arrives.