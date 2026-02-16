The Cincinnati Bengals enter the 2026 offseason with a clear mandate to rebuild around franchise quarterback Joe Burrow after a disappointing 6-11 campaign. Despite recent rumors of interest from other teams, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Cincinnati has no intention of entertaining trade offers for its star signal-caller. Instead, the organization plans to use last season’s frustration to fuel an aggressive spending spree, particularly on defense.

Following a season in which the defense struggled to support the team’s high-powered offense, star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has been vocal about the team's direction. “Everybody has an opinion at the end of the day, and an opinion sometimes just is a right to be heard,” Chase stated, according to a report from SI. “But I can't judge people on what they feel. I know all I can do is control what I can control, and that's my play. And what my play does is only how far I can lead the team to success or not.”

Regarding his expectations for the front office to add veteran talent, Chase added, “Yeah. I mean, everybody pretty much knows what we need. I've said it out in the media. All I gotta do is sit back and watch. I can't control that, so all I gotta do is control my production. I mean, at the end of the day, I'm just stating my opinion on what I think we need. So, you know, I sit back, let the organization do what they do, and I just gotta let my play do the rest.”

The offense remains strong with star players like Chase and Tee Higgins, but the future of the defense depends on several crucial decisions, particularly regarding pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson.

Hendrickson has been productive when healthy, but the team must decide whether to invest heavily in the 31-year-old or use that salary cap space to revamp a defense that ranked near the bottom of the league. With their championship window wide open but gradually closing, the Bengals' ability to address the defensive regression by 2026 will be key to their chances of returning to Super Bowl contention.