The pressure is mounting in Cincinnati as draft season begins. The Super Bowl may have already finished, but for franchises like the Cincinnati Bengals, the real drama is just beginning. Mock drafts are flooding timelines and scouting reports are dominating front-office war rooms. As such, Cincinnati enters the 2026 draft cycle needing to fix the defense or risk wasting another year of championship-caliber offensive talent. Holding the No. 10 overall pick, the Bengals are positioned high enough to secure an impact defender. At the same time, they are flexible enough to pivot depending on how the board unfolds. Early projections have the Bengals’ draft identity trending heavily toward defensive reinforcements.

Injury nightmare

The 2025 Bengals season was largely defined by the loss of Joe Burrow to a significant injury. After a promising 2-0 start, Burrow suffered a severe Grade 3 turf toe injury in Week 2. That effectively ended his season and forced the team to rely on a rotating cast of quarterbacks. Sure, the offense saw elite production from Ja'Marr Chase and a breakout year from Chase Brown. Still, the team struggled to find week-to-week consistency, particularly on a defense. They ranked near the bottom of the league in most defensive categories. Despite flashes of brilliance, the Bengals finished 6-11. They missed the playoffs for the third consecutive year and secured the No. 10 overall pick in the upcoming draft.

Defensive overhaul

Heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, the Bengals’ roster strategy is almost entirely focused on a massive defensive overhaul. The most glaring void sits along the defensive line. The potential departure of Trey Hendrickson places both defensive tackle and edge rusher atop the priority list. Beyond the trenches, the secondary remains a dire concern. Yes, DJ Turner and Dax Hill have shown development flashes. That said, the safety room lacks a true force multiplier. There will always be temptation to add another offensive weapon for Burrow or find a long-term successor at offensive tackle. However, the organizational consensus is to maximize their championship window. Cincinnati must rebuild a defense that has struggled to pressure quarterbacks or contain the run.

Here is a roundup of which prospects the pundits are picking for Cincy.

EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

Tim Crean, ClutchPoints

One of the most polarizing names linked to Cincinnati at No. 10 is Auburn edge defender Keldric Faulk. Physically, Faulk looks like he was built in a prototype lab. He stands 6-foot-6 and weighs around 285 pounds with rare length and power.

Scouts view him as a classic “traits over production” projection. Sure, his collegiate tape flashes dominance. Consistency, though, remains the evaluative debate. For Cincinnati, however, the appeal is clear. Pairing Faulk with Shemar Stewart would create one of the most physically imposing young edge duos in football.

S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Garrett Podell, CBS Sports

If Cincinnati opts for best player available, Ohio State safety Caleb Downs continues to surface as a popular projection. The hometown connection only amplifies the narrative. However, his evaluation stands firmly on merit.

Downs is widely described as a defensive force multiplier. His instincts, tackling efficiency, and positional versatility allow him to impact every defensive layer. Analysts have compared the discourse around Downs to the pre-draft conversation surrounding Kyle Hamilton.

For a Bengals secondary that struggled with communication and explosive plays allowed, Downs represents stabilization and star power. Slotting him next to Jordan Battle would immediately elevate the structural integrity of the back end.

CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

Nate Tice & Charles McDonald, Yahoo! Sports

Cornerback remains another defensive pivot point in Bengals mock discussions. LSU’s Mansoor Delane is gaining traction as the class’s potential CB1. After transferring and elevating his draft stock at LSU, Delane’s coverage polish has caught evaluators’ attention.

Article Continues Below

He brings strong recovery speed and competitive ball skills. Cincinnati’s secondary has lacked those traits in recent seasons. Selecting Delane would diversify the defensive rebuild beyond the trenches. It would also provide a long-term solution against the AFC’s elite receiver talent.

Given the Bengals’ investment in defensive line assets in recent drafts, shifting focus to cornerback would represent a strategic rebalancing of defensive resources.

CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

Another cornerback appearing in early projections is Tennessee’s Jermod McCoy. His draft stock hinges heavily on medical evaluations. Though he missed the 2025 season due to an ACL injury, his 2024 tape showcased lockdown coverage ability.

McCoy’s instincts, route anticipation, and press-man capability make him one of the class’s most intriguing risk-reward prospects. Teams selecting him are betting on a return to pre-injury explosiveness.

For Cincinnati, the gamble could be justified. If healthy, McCoy offers CB1 upside at a position of dire need. He can potentially deliver long-term value exceeding his draft slot.

Defense-first draft path

As mock draft season intensifies, the reality is that the Bengals’ defensive deficiencies are shaping every projection pathway. Whether through edge disruption, secondary versatility, or cornerback lockdown potential, Cincinnati’s No. 10 pick is widely expected to anchor a defensive reset.

The offensive core remains championship-caliber when healthy. Ja’Marr Chase is elite. The ground game has life. Joe Burrow’s return restores the franchise’s ceiling.

Until, however, the defense can consistently get stops, pressure quarterbacks, and hold late leads, Cincinnati’s postseason ambitions will remain theoretical.

This draft isn’t about luxury but about structural repair. And whichever defender hears his name called at No. 10 will immediately carry the weight of reshaping the Bengals’ future.