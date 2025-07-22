The Cincinnati Bengals and Trey Hendrickson have not come to an agreement on a contract extension as training camp is set to begin, and the pass rusher is now in Florida, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

“Hendrickson didn’t want to hear the practice whistles while being a distraction to his teammates, so he and his wife Alisa decided to pack up and head to Florida. Down in Jacksonville, Hendrickson continues to train, hoping that a deal can be worked out,” Russini wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“I was more than willing to take less in some ways in order to make this work,” Hendrickson told Russini.

As it now stands, it doesn't feel like there will be an agreement on an extension any time soon. Hendrickson also noted that the Bengals sent him two offers in a 24-hour span, but they did not contain the guarantees past the first year he was looking for.

In one of the latest reports surrounding the negotiations, the Bengals offered Hendrickson $28 million a year, which is below what pass rushers at his level are currently making. When looking at guys such as Myles Garrett, T.J. Watt, and Maxx Crosby, they all have been paid around the $35 million mark annually, and that's what Hendrickson is looking for.

There's no surprise that he wants to be paid like a top pass rusher, especially looking at his numbers for the past two seasons, where he's totaled 35 sacks and earned consecutive Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors.

The back-and-forth between Hendrickson and the Bengals could go on far into training camp, and if it bleeds into the season, who's to say that he won't sit out during games? The Bengals don't want that, so it might be a good decision for them to pay him what he deserves so he can get back on the field.