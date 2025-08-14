The Chicago Cubs earned a 4-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday to improve to 68-51 on the season, but the victory came at a cost. Catcher Miguel Amaya was carted off the field in the eighth inning after a painful injury in his first game back from the injured list.

User js9innings (@js9innings) took to X (formerly known as Twitter), posting slow-motion footage of the 26-year-old sprinting to first base, stepping awkwardly on the front of the bag, and collapsing in pain.

The Marquee Sports Network also posted a clearer angle, showing Amaya hustling to beat the throw and hitting the ground as trainers rushed in.

The Cubs Line Podcast later shared a photo of the emotional scene, stating that Amaya was in tears as he was driven away on a cart.

Amaya’s return from an oblique strain was supposed to stabilize the position, but the sprained left ankle puts Chicago right back in juggling mode behind the plate. Carson Kelly and Reese McGuire, who held things down during Amaya’s earlier absence, are expected to resume sharing duties. Craig Counsell has praised Kelly’s steady play this season and previously made clear his role wouldn’t diminish even with Amaya active. Now, with the 26-year-old sidelined again, Kelly and McGuire will be tasked with carrying the load while the Cubs navigate another critical stretch in their playoff push.

For Counsell, the injury comes as the club holds the first National League Wild Card spot and trail the surging Milwaukee Brewers by 7.5 games in the NL Central. Despite going 4-6 over their last 10 games, their strong 36-22 record at Wrigley Field and Wednesday’s win keep them firmly in postseason contention.

With the status of the injury awaiting confirmation, the Cubs’ playoff push now faces another test as they navigate the final stretch of the regular season without one of their primary backstops.