There is a case to be made that Alabama football is under the most pressure in the country coming into 2025 after a very disappointing result last season. Despite the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams, Alabama still shockingly missed out after losing three games in the regular season in its first year without Nick Saban.

Now, even though Kalen DeBoer is back for his second season as head coach in Tuscaloosa, the Crimson Tide are still undergoing major change at one of the game's most important positions. Jalen Milroe is off to the NFL and Ty Simpson is the new starting quarterback for Alabama in 2025.

Shortly after Simpson was named the starter, he got a major endorsement from one of the stars on defense in cornerback Zabien Brown, via Nick Kelly of AL.com.

“Ty, he’s a leader of men,” Brown said. “I’m extremely glad that’s my quarterback, he’s the type of guy, he’s a guy’s guy. Makes me want to play harder for him.”

Simpson had been battling it out with true freshman and five-star recruit Keelon Russell during fall camp, but he was named the starter with just over two weeks to go until Alabama's first game of the regular season. That should give him ample time to get reps with the first-team offense as he looks to get the Crimson Tide back into the CFP this fall.

Simpson has paid his dues at Alabama and waited his turn behind Milroe instead of transferring out, and now he is being rewarded for it with a chance to start. He is a former top recruit himself who has a lot of talent, so there will be a lot of eyes on him to see what he can do this coming season.

Alabama football doesn't have a cakewalk to open the season like some top teams do, but it should still be able to manage as it gets Simpson up to speed. DeBoer and copmpany will take on Florida State in the season opener on Aug. 30, and the Crimson Tide will have a little extra motivation coming into that game after some of the trash talk coming from Seminoles quarterback Thomas Castellanos this offseason.