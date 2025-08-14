Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and singer-songwriter Taylor Swift have been dating for almost two years. Their relationship has played out very much in public, and at this point, they almost mirror each other's personalities, as displayed on the “New Heights” podcast on Wednesday.

Kelce and Swift have been highly supportive of each other's careers, with the global pop icon regularly watching the games of the Chiefs despite her busy schedule.

Nothing was more hectic for Swift than her “Eras Tour,” which spanned from 2023 to 2024. She performed nearly 150 shows in over 50 cities across five continents.

The 35-year-old Swift admitted on the podcast that she had to endure the physical toll of the concert series, even comparing it to Kelce's grind with the Chiefs.

“It was a lot of physical therapy and it was a lot of being in a state of perpetual physical discomfort. Kind of like when you're in season, you know? I'm not getting hit by huge 300-pounders, but the (wearing of) heels for that long (period was tough),” said Swift, adding that she had to buy an acupuncture mat.

The 35-year-old Kelce, who's entering his 13th year with the Chiefs, echoed Swift's remark.

“The similarities were crazy. I'm like, ‘Oh my gosh! She does more than I do,'” added the three-time Super Bowl champion.

The “Eras Tour” became the highest-grossing concert tour of all time and the first to earn over $2 billion in revenue, further highlighting the so-called “Taylor Swift Effect.”

Swift is expected to get busy anew with “The Life of a Showgirl,” her 12th studio album, which will be released in October. She revealed the much-anticipated album cover on “New Heights.”

Kelce, meanwhile, will ramp up his time with the Chiefs as their training camp intensifies with just a few weeks before the new season.