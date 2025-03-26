The Cincinnati Bengals have entered the 2025 NFL offseason with a clear objective: making the most of their championship window while Joe Burrow remains in his prime. They have clinched several playoff berths over the years and a roster designed to compete at the highest level, Cincinnati had to maneuver through a challenging free agency period filled with tough choices. Now, they find themselves in a position where one well-calculated trade could elevate them to the next level and solidify their standing as one of the AFC’s premier teams for the upcoming season.

Assessing the Bengals’ 2025 Free Agency Decisions

The Bengals' approach to the 2025 free agency period was aggressive but necessary. Quarterback Joe Burrow took on an active role in advocating for his top two wide receivers—Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins—to remain in Cincinnati. His influence paid off. The Bengals secured Chase on a four-year, $161 million deal with $112 million guaranteed. Meanwhile, Higgins signed a four-year, $115 million contract. With both receivers locked in, the Bengals’ high-powered offense remains intact. This ensures Burrow continues to have elite playmakers at his disposal.

In addition to securing their offensive weapons, the Bengals made several depth signings to bolster their offensive line and secondary. However, one area that still demands attention is the linebacker unit. This is particularly true for the future of Germaine Pratt. Sure, Chase and Higgins provide a potent aerial attack. However, the defense played a significant role in Burrow missing the playoffs last season. Retaining BJ Hill was a crucial move, and the addition of Oren Burks adds depth. That said, the linebacker corps still needs improvement to make a real impact.

Here we'll try to look at the perfect trade that the Cincinnati Bengals must complete after the 2025 NFL free agency frenzy.

Why Trading Germaine Pratt is the Right Move

It’s been a whirlwind offseason for the Bengals. Sure, Cincinnati managed to keep several key players in town. However, starting linebacker Germaine Pratt has requested a trade and appears poised to suit up for a new team for the first time in his NFL career.

Pratt has been a mainstay in Cincinnati’s defense since being drafted in 2019. Over six seasons, he has started 88 games. He has also amassed 616 total tackles, 32 tackles for loss, and seven interceptions. His reliability and consistency have made him a valuable piece of the Bengals’ defense. Moreover, he has developed into a strong coverage linebacker. He has allowed a passer rating of 88.1 or lower over the past three seasons. Pratt has also limited opposing quarterbacks to no more than two touchdowns in coverage per year. His skill set would complement Elandon Roberts’ run-stopping presence on another team looking for veteran leadership.

Take note as well that Pratt is entering the final year of his three-year, $20 million contract. He is set to become a free agent in 2026. In fact, Spotrac projects that he could command a two-year deal worth around $9 million annually on the open market. That's a price the Las Vegas Raiders could easily afford if they acquired him via trade.

What Could the Bengals Get in Return?

A logical trade partner for Pratt is the Las Vegas Raiders. This is a team in dire need of stability at the linebacker position. With new head coach Pete Carroll prioritizing a defense-first approach, adding a proven veteran like Pratt could immediately strengthen the core of their defense. In exchange, the Bengals could land either valuable draft capital or a defensive lineman capable of bolstering their pass rush.

Given Pratt’s trade request, the Bengals may have limited negotiating leverage. This could allow the Raiders to secure him at a reasonable cost. One potential trade scenario could involve Cincinnati sending Pratt and a mid-round draft pick to Las Vegas in exchange for defensive end Malcolm Koonce. Koonce is a promising young pass rusher. He has shown flashes of potential but has yet to carve out a full-time role in the Raiders’ defense. With the Bengals potentially facing uncertainty regarding Trey Hendrickson’s future, Koonce could step in as a rotational edge rusher with upside.

Alternatively, Cincinnati could opt for a straight draft pick compensation. They could secure a middle-round selection from the Raiders. This would provide the Bengals with another cost-controlled asset while freeing up cap space for potential in-season acquisitions. Regardless of the return, moving Pratt in exchange for pass-rushing help or future draft capital would align with the Bengals’ long-term vision.

The Big Picture

With the Bengals aiming to cement their status as perennial Super Bowl contenders, making the right roster moves is crucial. Trading Germaine Pratt, while a difficult decision, represents a smart, forward-thinking strategy. By offloading a veteran linebacker who has requested a move and securing either pass-rushing help or valuable draft capital, Cincinnati can address a key defensive need while maintaining roster flexibility. The 2025 offseason has already seen major commitments to Chase and Higgins, but reinforcing the defense is the next logical step. If the Bengals pull the trigger on a well-structured trade, they could enter the season with a more balanced, championship-ready squad.