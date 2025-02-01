Tee Higgins is arguably the most impactful player available in 2025 NFL free agency and will have more than a half-dozen available landing spots. But just because a team wants a playmaking wideout doesn’t mean that it makes sense for Higgins. So, of all the teams that may be in the Tee Higgins sweepstakes, here are his five best landing spots in NFL free agency, ranked.

The five-year NFL vet is becoming a free agent at a time when teams are in an arms race to get dynamic wide receivers for their quarterbacks to throw to. Higgins will cash in thanks to his 330 career catches for 4,595 yards, and 34 touchdowns.

While the numbers are great, the big question is, can he be a true No. 1? Or is he best suited as an incredibly high-end No. 2, as he is on the Cincinnati Bengals with Ja’Marr Chase opposite him? We’ll find out soon as the answer to that will come when we see what he does.

1. Cincinnati Bengals

Sometimes, the best option is the safest one, and we know exactly what Tee Higgins and the Bengals look like together. With Joe Burrow at quarterback and Chase on the other side, the team is (at its best) a Super Bowl contender.

Yes, they have issues in other areas of the roster, and giving Higgins a big payday won’t help that any, but with Burrow, Chase, and Higgins, the Bengals offense can be among the best in the league, and that’s a good ace in the hole to have.

The big questions here are A.) Are the notoriously cheap Bengals willing to hand Higgins the bag? And B.) Is Higgins OK playing second banana for the next phase of his career? If the answer to both of these is yes, the Bengals are the best option.

If not the Bengals, a nice Tee Higgins 2025 NFL free agency landing spot is with the Washington Commanders.

Here, the WR will be more of a 1A instead of a No. 2, as Terry McLaurin is a star, although not the superstar that Chase is. He also should get a massive payday as the Commanders' new ownership will continue to show their fans that this isn’t the Daniel Snyder Era anymore.

The big adjustment for Higgins is moving away from Burrow, but going over to Jayden Daniels, who just had one of the best rookie QB seasons in NFL history, is a safe landing spot.

If the answers to the questions in the Bengals section above are no, then the New England Patriots would actually jump to the top of this list. With the Pats, Higgins would be the go-to guy and No. 1 on the call sheet. And with the most salary cap money heading into 2025 NFL free agency, the Pats could give him more cash than anyone else.

Once again, the QB question here is a big one, but Drake Maye is another rookie who looked like a future star in 2024.

If Higgins goes to the Patriots, he can have a Burrow-like QB, all the money, and the spotlight. That said, with the spotlight comes pressure and expectations, and 66 catches, 919 yards, and seven touchdowns per season — which is what he averaged thus far in his career — isn’t going to cut it.

Speaking of expectations, if Higgins wants less of the pressure and spotlight, the Los Angeles Chargers could be for him. In this scenario, Higgins would be a true No. 1 with a supremely talented QB drafted the same year as Burrow in Justin Herbert.

And when the rubber meets the road in the playoffs, if the team fails, it will be on Herbert, not on Higgins, as the signal-caller has underperformed in the postseason several times now.

On a positive note, a big wideout like Tee Higgins would be a great match for Jim Harbaugh, who likes physical offenses overall, and the WR could be the piece to help this team, coach and QB take the next step.

5. Denver Broncos

After drafting Bo Nix, the Denver Broncos are in a much better spot than anyone predicted just two seasons into the Sean Payton Era. The lauded offensive guru has this team turned around and playing well thanks to a similar formula he had with the New Orleans Saints.

Back then, he had an ensemble cast of WRs like he would in 2025 with Higgins, Marvin Mims Jr., and Courtland Sutton. Like with the Saints, though, when Payton made Marques Colston a star, he could do the same with Higgins, who is nearly the exact same size (both 6-foot-4, Higgins listed as just six pounds lighter) as Drew Brees’ old favorite target.