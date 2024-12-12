The Cincinnati Bengals have lost the 2024-25 season with a 5-8 record, and third in the AFC North, but it's possible that the focus will now shift to 2025 and if the star offensive trio will stay together. Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are the core members of the Bengals, but it could potentially be their final games together with the speculation of Higgins' departure looming.

Burrow told reporters that he will be “very disappointed” if the team doesn't retain Higgins, who is set to be a free agent this offseason, via Ari Meirov on X, formerly Twitter.

Higgins, who has recorded 45 receptions on 73 targets for 581 yards and five touchdowns, has been with Burrow and the franchise since he was selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The 25-year-old playmaker recently parted ways with his agent, which could mean that he may still be weighing his options to stay with the Bengals long-term.

Bengals clinging to Tee Higgins as season winds down

Despite the clear transcendence of Chase this season, after his contract talks were stalled last summer, the Bengals still are showing how much they value their No. 2 wideout in Higgins.