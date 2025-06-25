Diontae Johnson has never been afraid to speak his mind, but after a wild 2024 season that saw him bounce between four different teams, the Cleveland Browns wide receiver is opening up like never before.

In a recent appearance on the Sports and Suits podcast, Johnson peeled back the curtain on the controversial moment that led to his suspension in Baltimore and his eventual release. Now with the Cleveland Browns, he is determined to turn the page on a turbulent chapter in his career.

Johnson’s season started with promise when the Pittsburgh Steelers traded him to the Carolina Panthers. The change of scenery quickly turned sour. Frustrated with his role and the team's direction, Johnson forced his way out before the trade deadline. He landed with the Baltimore Ravens, a playoff-caliber team that offered a chance to compete. But things only got more complicated from there.

After being used sparingly in his first few games with Baltimore, Johnson reached a breaking point during a frigid matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. He revealed that he refused to enter the game late in the third quarter after feeling completely iced out of the offense.

“I wasn’t getting into no run plays, no passing plays or nothing,” Johnson said. “It was cold. End of the third going into the fourth, they were like ‘Tae, we need you.’ I was like, ‘Nah, I don’t think it’s a good idea for me.’ My legs were already ice cold and I didn’t want to go out there and put bad stuff on film.”

Johnson said his refusal was not about defiance but a culmination of everything he had gone through that season. He felt disrespected, overlooked, and emotionally drained. Still, his decision to sit sparked swift consequences. The Ravens suspended him for one game, then released him the following week.

After Baltimore, Johnson was picked up by the Houston Texans, where things initially looked hopeful. He quickly learned the playbook and prepared to contribute. But once again, he found himself sidelined as younger, recently drafted receivers took the spotlight. That was when things unraveled again.

“When I got to Houston, things were going smooth,” Johnson said. “They made it seem like I was going to be playing a lot. But come game time, they were putting in the younger guys — but I understand, it was the guys they drafted, so I gotta wait my turn. … But I checked out mentally. … After that, they said I was a distraction and they released me.”

Despite the rollercoaster season, Johnson is not done yet. He signed a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns worth $1.17 million, a low-risk contract for the team and a crucial opportunity for the 27-year-old to reestablish his value. The Browns are giving him another shot, but Johnson’s absence from OTAs did raise some eyebrows. While attendance is voluntary, his recent history makes every missed opportunity feel a bit more significant.

In Cleveland, Johnson has the chance to play alongside a talented roster and under a coaching staff that values discipline and consistency. The wide receiver room is competitive, but if Johnson can focus and deliver on his potential, he could become a valuable piece of the offense.

There is no doubt that Johnson’s talent is real. He has shown flashes of brilliance throughout his career. But the next step in his journey is about more than skill. It is about maturity, accountability, and proving he can be counted on when it matters most.

The road has been bumpy, but Johnson is standing at a crossroads. Cleveland might be his final chance to show he can be a reliable force in the NFL. The question now is whether he is ready to take it.

All eyes will be on Diontae Johnson this season, not just for the catches he makes, but for the steps he takes toward redemption.