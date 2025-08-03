Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett is doing his best to stay upbeat amid a frustrating setback. Sidelined by a hamstring injury sustained during a run in team drills last week, Pickett has been limited to individual work in training camp while watching Joe Flacco and rookie Dillon Gabriel take over the crucial 11-on-11 reps for the Browns.

Pickett, who had been in a tight competition with Flacco for the starting quarterback job, isn’t hiding his frustration.

“If you’re not out there, I think it’s a setback,” Pickett said, via a transcript from the team. “You know, you have to be out there playing and competing to win a job. And I fully understand that. That’s why I’m pushing to get back, you know, as fast as possible.”

The injury is particularly tough for Pickett, whose mobility sets him apart from the other Browns quarterbacks. Not only is he missing valuable reps, but he was also eyeing the joint practices against the Panthers and his former team, the Eagles, as key opportunities to showcase his skill set.

Kenny Pickett is trying to turn his injury into a positive for the Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) throws as quarterback Joe Flacco (15) looks on during NFL training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, in Berea, Ohio.
Still, Pickett is trying to turn a negative into a positive.

“I think it gives me a great opportunity just to work from the pocket, find checkdowns, really improve my game from the pocket,” Pickett said. “So I think if I look at it with that lens, it could be a real positive.”

Though this marks the first soft tissue injury of his career, Pickett says he entered camp in peak condition and remains determined to win the starting job. For now, Pickett remains sidelined, but his resolve hasn’t wavered. The Browns’ quarterback battle is far from over, and Pickett still plans to be in it until the end.

